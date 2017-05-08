Paul Weller Announces North American Fall Tour

Paul Weller has announced a North America Tour for the Fall, which will kick off October 1st in Huntington, NY and culminate in Los Angeles on October 27th. On October 2nd and 3rd, he will play Irving Plaza in NYC. Some pre-sale begins tomorrow.



Pre-sale info:

AT&T pre-sale: May 9 at 10:00 a.m. thru May 11 @ 10:00 p.m. local time.

Citi pre-sale: May 10 at 10:00 p.m. thru May 11 @ 10:00 p.m. local time

Live Nation pre-sale: May 11 at 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Ticketmaster pre-sale: May 11 at 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

General public on-sale begins May 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Weller will tour in support of his brand new studio album, A Kind Revolution set for release on May 12 via Warner Bros./Parlophone Records. The 10 songs that comprise A Kind Revolution were recorded at his own Black Barn Studio and co-produced the album with long-time collaborator and mixer Jan “Stan” Kybert (Oasis, Bjork, Massive Attack, etc.), who has previously worked closely with Weller on last album Saturns Pattern (2015) as well as Sonik Kicks (2012), As Is Now (2005), Studio 150 (2004) and Illumination (2002).

As previously announced, A Kind Revolution will be available on CD, special edition three-CD set, 12-inch vinyl LP, and limited edition deluxe 10-inch vinyl box set, with both the standard and deluxe tracks available for download. Special edition bonuses include instrumentals, alternate versions and remixes. Pre-order information can be found on his official website.

One of the most influential and enduring songwriters of all-time, Weller remains among the most celebrated awarded musicians in British music history. His impressive body of works includes a nearly endless cycle of hit singles and albums with The Jam (1976-1982), The Style Council (1983-1989), his own solo works and an impressive range of collaborations that have elevated his status as a peerless, creative force of nature. His virtuosity as a guitarist and an immediately recognizable soul-inspired vocalist, his trademarks are second to none. As a live attraction, Weller and band are a force of nature not to be missed.

Paul Weller North American tour dates as follows:

Oct 1 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Oct 2 NYC Irving Plaza

Oct 3 NYC Irving Plaza

Oct 4 Philadelphia, PA Theatre Of Living Arts

Oct 6 Boston, MA House Of Blues

Oct 7 Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Oct 8 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

Oct 10 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Oct 11 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

Oct 12 Chicago, IL House Of Blues

Oct 13 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

Oct 16 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Oct 17 Vancouver BC Commodore Ballroom

Oct 18 Seattle, WA The Neptune Theatre

Oct 20 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades

Oct 21 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

Oct 22 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Oct 24 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

Oct 25 San Diego, CA House Of Blues

Oct 27 Los Angeles CA The Wiltern Theatre