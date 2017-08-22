Pilfers Announce October Southern Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 22nd, 2017
If you live down in the South and a fan of Pilfers, you’re in for a treat since the band will be touring down there this October! They will be playing down in Florida, Louisana and Texas with the band Joystick.
If you’re in the NYC area September 8th, it will probably be the last time the Old Pilfers Crew of the band performs together. You can see those 20th anniversary show details here.
Tour Dates with Joystick:
10/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Lucky You Tattoo
10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
10/15 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys Bar
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
10/19 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
10/20 – Austin, TX @ Flamingo Cantina
10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Remember The Punks Festival