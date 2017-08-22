Pilfers Announce October Southern Tour

If you live down in the South and a fan of Pilfers, you’re in for a treat since the band will be touring down there this October! They will be playing down in Florida, Louisana and Texas with the band Joystick.



If you’re in the NYC area September 8th, it will probably be the last time the Old Pilfers Crew of the band performs together. You can see those 20th anniversary show details here.

Tour Dates with Joystick:

10/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Lucky You Tattoo

10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

10/15 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys Bar

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

10/19 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Flamingo Cantina

10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Remember The Punks Festival