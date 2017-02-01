Pilfers & Suburban Legends Playing Few Shows Out West In May

Pilfers announced they will play a handful of shows in Vegas and California in May. They will be joined by Suburban Legends and Be Like Max.



Tickets go on sale on Friday February 3rd at 10am PST!

Tour Dates

May 11th – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl

May 12th – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues (The Parish)

May 13th – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

Pilfers will also be playing the awesome Supernova International Ska Festival in Virginia on May 27th-28th. More details on that festival here.