Propagandhi Announce North American Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 25th, 2017
Canadian punk band Propagandhi have announced a headline tour of North America for this October. On October 20th, they will be playing in Brooklyn, NY at Warsaw. RVIVR and Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be supporting.
Propagandhi are touring in support of their seventh album Victory Lap, due out September 29 on Epitaph. The band’s first full-length in five years, Victory Lap arrives as the follow-up to 2012’s acclaimed Failed States.
In mid-July, Propagandhi shared the politically charged title track from their new album. Praising “Victory Lap” as a “blast of tuneful bile and rigorously nasty guitar,” Stereogum noted that “if there’s ever been a time that the world needs Propagandhi, it’s right now.”
Listen to “Victory Lap” here: https://youtu.be/wTANmHJhbF8
Propagandhi have brought an emphatic anti-fascist message to their music since forming in Manitoba in 1986. With Victory Lap marking their first album featuring new guitarist Sulynn Hago, the band’s lineup also includes frontman Chris Hannah, bassist Todd Kowalski, and drummer Jord Samolesky.
On the East Coast leg of their upcoming tour, Propagandhi will be supported by Iron Chic from 10/10 to 10/21, GAS Drummers (from Spain) from 10/10 to 10/15, and Heartsounds from 10/17 to 10/21.
The band will be joined by RVIVR and Bad Cop/Bad Cop for all West Coast dates.
Propagandhi Tour Dates
10/10 London, ON London Music Hall
10/11 Toronto, ON Opera House
10/14 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
10/15 Montreal, PQ Club Soda
10/17 Washington, DC Rock & Roll Hotel
10/18 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
10/20 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
10/21 Cambridge, MA Middle East Night Club
11/8 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
11/10 Seattle, WA El Corazon
11/11 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater
11/13 San Francisco, CA Slim’s
11/15 Mesa, AZ Club Red
11/16 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel
11/18 Santa Ana, CA Observatory
11/19 Los Angeles, CA The Regent