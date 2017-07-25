Propagandhi Announce North American Tour

Canadian punk band Propagandhi have announced a headline tour of North America for this October. On October 20th, they will be playing in Brooklyn, NY at Warsaw. RVIVR and Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be supporting.



Propagandhi are touring in support of their seventh album Victory Lap, due out September 29 on Epitaph. The band’s first full-length in five years, Victory Lap arrives as the follow-up to 2012’s acclaimed Failed States.

In mid-July, Propagandhi shared the politically charged title track from their new album. Praising “Victory Lap” as a “blast of tuneful bile and rigorously nasty guitar,” Stereogum noted that “if there’s ever been a time that the world needs Propagandhi, it’s right now.”

Listen to “Victory Lap” here: https://youtu.be/wTANmHJhbF8

Propagandhi have brought an emphatic anti-fascist message to their music since forming in Manitoba in 1986. With Victory Lap marking their first album featuring new guitarist Sulynn Hago, the band’s lineup also includes frontman Chris Hannah, bassist Todd Kowalski, and drummer Jord Samolesky.

On the East Coast leg of their upcoming tour, Propagandhi will be supported by Iron Chic from 10/10 to 10/21, GAS Drummers (from Spain) from 10/10 to 10/15, and Heartsounds from 10/17 to 10/21.