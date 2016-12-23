Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival 2017 Announces First Round of Bands

Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival in Las Vegas has announced their first round of bands to play at the 2017 punk festival. Iggy Pop will be headlining, along with Pennywise and Cock Sparrer. The festival will be taking place between May 27, 2017 – May 29, 2017 and held at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Hopefully they do another one in Asbury Park, NJ as well! And hopefully I don’t get a stomach bug on the second night again!



The first round of bands announced so far includes Iggy Pop, Cock Sparrer, Pennywise, Bouncing Souls, Discharge, The Interrupters, The Dickies, The Real McKenzies, Plague Vendor, Booze and Glory and Lion’s Law.

