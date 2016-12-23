Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival 2017 Announces First Round of Bands
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 23rd, 2016
Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival in Las Vegas has announced their first round of bands to play at the 2017 punk festival. Iggy Pop will be headlining, along with Pennywise and Cock Sparrer. The festival will be taking place between May 27, 2017 – May 29, 2017 and held at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Hopefully they do another one in Asbury Park, NJ as well! And hopefully I don’t get a stomach bug on the second night again!
The first round of bands announced so far includes Iggy Pop, Cock Sparrer, Pennywise, Bouncing Souls, Discharge, The Interrupters, The Dickies, The Real McKenzies, Plague Vendor, Booze and Glory and Lion’s Law.
19 years and counting and we are more excited than ever to announce just a glimpse of this years lineup featuring the Godfather of Punk Rock, the eternal misfit and saboteur of all convention, the 2017 Grammy nominee (and rightly so) Iggy Pop!!
And if that’s not enough, coming all the way from the East End of London, the working class heroes and one of Punk Rock Bowlings all time favorites, the pioneers of Oi!, the one and only Cock Sparrer!!
And let’s take our hat off to Pennywise who after 28 years is a household name in punk rock circles (and circle pits) and we welcome them back to PRB, with Jim Lindberg at the helm (finally!)
Top that all off with The Bouncing Souls, hot on the heels of their new album Simplicity, Hardcore punk legends Discharge, and many more bands to be announced. This is just a preview of what is going down in 2017, stay tuned for more
