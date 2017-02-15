Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival Announces Asbury Park Lineup!

The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Asbury Park last year (Review 1, Review 2) was pretty awesome last year, despite me puking during the second night from a stomach bug. It’s happening again this year and will be taking place on June 10th-11th. I’m sure there will be club shows announced for June 9th as well. Some of the band playing this year is a bit unique: The Specials, Charles Bradley, NOFX, Buzzcocks, Pietasters, Lifetime, Bigwig, PUP, Dillinger Four and many others.



The Specials playing is pretty awesome, even though I was already going to see them in Brooklyn so I’ll just go to this one instead. Charles Bradley is quite the interesting choice but definitely on my bucket list to see. Will be cool to see Dillinger Four, NOFX, Pietasters again. I’ve never seen Buzzcocks either so can’t wait to see them play!

Tickets for Punk Rock Bowling East are on sale Friday, February 17th at 4PM (EST)

Limited Early Bird 2 Day Pass – $95 / Regular 2 Day Pass – $105

Single Day Tickets on Sale March 3rd at 4PM (EST)

Saturday – $60 / Sunday $55

www.punkrockbowling.com/pages/asbury-park-nj

One of the most home grown, legit music festivals—Punk Rock Bowling—is returning for the second year in a row to the world famous Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Headlining the two-day festival are The Specials and NOFX, who will be joined by the infamous pioneers of punk love songs, the Buzzcocks, and the smooth sounds of Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires. Don’t miss Boston’s The Explosion in a rare reunion appearance, as well as Dillinger Four and Canadian upstarts PUP. See the confirmed lineup below, with more bands to be announced soon. Since its humble beginnings as a DIY bowling tournament in 1999, Punk Rock Bowling has prided itself on combining the perfect mixture of classic competition with an anti-authoritarian spirit, and the 2017 edition of PRB is sure to be the biggest and best yet. Punks from around the world will flock to Las Vegas (May 26-29) and Asbury Park, New Jersey (June 9-11) for a multi-day event. Punk Rock Bowling co-founder, Mark Stern, expounds “We want to bring the whole experience of what we’ve been doing in Las Vegas for the past 18 years to Asbury Park. Vegas is it’s own animal where the party goes all night, Asbury has a distinct appeal with the ocean right across the street from the festival stage, there is a neighborhood type of vibe going on that gives the festival a truly unique setting.”

Saturday June 10

The Specials

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Dillinger Four

The Explosion

Pup

Templars

Crazy And The Brains

Ravagers

Vansaders

Sunday June 11

Nofx

Buzzcocks

Lifetime

Leftöver Crack

Pietasters

The New Darkbuster

Posers

Bigwig

Hot Blood