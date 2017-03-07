Rancid & Dropkick Murphys Announce Massive Summer Co-Headlining Tour!

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys have announced a massive summer tour where they will co-headlining from Boston to Berkley. They will be brining along The Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns from Stiff Little Fingers from July 29th – August 9th and then The Selecter and Kevin Seconds from 7 Seconds from August 11th – 26th. The tour will be stopping at Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park on August 4th and then Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island in Brooklyn on August 6th.



Tickets for the From Boston to Berkeley tour will go on sale Friday March 10th.

Tour Dates:

7/27 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/28 – Montreal, QUE

7/29 – Toronto, ONT – Echo Beach

7/30 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/31 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

8/3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Festival Pier at Penn’s Lan

8/4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/5 – Boston/Brockton, MA – Brockton Fair

8/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

8/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

8/9 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavillion

8/11 – Denver, Colo. – Sculpture Park

8/12 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Saltair

8/13 – Nampa, Idaho – Idaho Center Amphitheatre

8/15 – Vancouver, British Columbia – UBC Thunderbird Arena

8/16 – Seattle, Wash. – WaMu Theater at Century Link Field Events Center

8/18 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. – Avila Beach

8/19 – Sacramento, Calif. – Memorial Auditorium

8/20 – Berkeley, Calif. – The Greek

8/22 – Chandler, Ariz. – Rawhide Event Center

8/24 – San Diego, Calif. – Petco Park In The Park

8/25 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

8/26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – TBA – on sale TBA