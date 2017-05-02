Rancid’s New Album “Trouble Maker” Out June 9th!

Rancid will be releasing their 9th studio full-length album called Troublemaker. It will be released on June 9th via Hellcat/Epitaph Records and will be produced by Rancid’s longtime producer and founder of Epitaph Records, Brett Gurewitz.



Trouble Maker will be available on CD, digital, and vinyl formats. The deluxe digital version will include two bonus tracks “We Arrived Right On Time” and “Go on Rise Up”. A vinyl deluxe version of Trouble Maker comes with those tracks on a bonus 7”. Pre-orders are available at rancidrancid.com

Emerging from the blue-collar swamps of Berkeley, California, Rancid has now been a living, breathing punk rock band for over a quarter century. Back in 1991, after the demise of their much beloved first band, Operation Ivy, founding members Tim Armstrong (vocals, guitar) and Matt Freeman (bass, vocals) decided to do the impossible — start an even better band. Thus, Rancid. Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album Rancid in 1993. Shortly thereafter, Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar) joined the band, because… well, are you going to tell him he can’t? The result, in 1994, was Let’s Go.

In 1995, Rancid released the classic platinum selling …And Out Come The Wolves. You still remember when you first heard it. They followed with the even more ambitious Life Won’t Wait in 1998, and in 2000, Rancid released another album entitled Rancid, just to see if anyone was paying attention. After Indestructible in 2003, Branden Steineckert (drums) joined to solidify Rancid’s current line-up. They subsequently released the albums Let The Dominos Fall (2009) and Honor Is All We Know (2014).

Through it all, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. Rancid gives their listeners a community where everyone can belong. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend an inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

As previously announced, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will be co-headlining From Boston To Berkeley Tour, kicking off July 27 in Bangor, ME and wrapping August 26 in Southern California. Each night will culminate with Rancid and Dropkick Murphys on stage together for a joint encore. Additionally, Rancid will tour this summer with Green Day in the UK and perform at select European summer festivals. Worldwide tour dates listed here.