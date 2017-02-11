Rebelution Announce “Good Vibes” Summer Tour 2017

Reggae rock band Rebelution has announced the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2017! They will be playing with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, Hirie, and DJ Mackle. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday Feb. 16th at 1pm Eastern!



You can also get tickets early through some of these pre-sales:

Songkick Fan Club Pre-Sale: Monday, February 13th (at 1pm EST) – Thursday, February 16th

Ticketmaster Fan Club Pre Sale: Monday, February 13th (at 1pm EST) – Thursday, February 16th

Spotify Pre-Sale: Wednesday, February 15th (at 1pm EST) – Thursday, February 16th

Tour Dates:

6/15: Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

6/16: Las Vegas, NV – The Beach at Mandalay Bay Hotel

6/17: San Luis Obispo, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort

6/21: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

6/22: Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

6/23: Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewery

6/24: Redmond, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater

6/25: Redmond, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater

6/28: Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

6/29: Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

6/30: Stateline, NV – Harveys Outdoor Arena

7/1: San Diego – Sleep Train Amphitheater

7/20: Black Mountain, NC – Pisgah Brewing Co

7/21: North Charleston, SC – Riverfront Park

7/22: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

7/23: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center

7/27: Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

7/28: Cocoa, FL – Riverfront Park

7/29: Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

7/30: St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

8/2: Brooklyn, NY – The Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/3: Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

8/4: Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

8/5: Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/6: Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage