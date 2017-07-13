Rebuilder Releasing New EP “Sounds From The Massachusetts Turnpike” On September 1st

Boston punk band Rebuilder have announced they will be releasing a new EP called “Sounds From The Massachusetts Turnpike” on Panic State Records. The new EP will be released on September 1st and you can stream their new song “Mile or An Inch” at New Noise Magazine.



Guitarist/vocalist Sal Medrano says:

“How do we follow up “Rock and Roll In America” when the whole country has gone to shit? By doing the only thing that can save us, playing Rock & Roll. “Sounds from the Massachusetts Turnpike” pays homage to our great state, navigating through twist and turns of feelings. It’s okay to not be okay. Let’s rock.”

You can pre-order the new EP at Panic State Records webstore.

Rebuilder also announced a summer tour with fellow Boston punks Choke Up, which kicks off August 8 in Pittsburgh, PA and winds down with a hometown at Boston’s Great Scott on September 2.

Tour Dates:

8.8 Gooski’s Pittsburgh, PA

8.9 Maple Lanes Cleveland, OH

8.10 Tip Top Grand Rapids, MI

8.11 Camp Anawanna Kalamazoo, MI

8.12 Lyric Room Green Bay, WI

8.13 Liar’s Club Chicago, IL

8.14 Magnolia Bar Louisville, KY

8.15 Snug Harbor Charlotte, NC

8.16 Shakas Virginia Beach, VA

8.17 Sudden Valley Richmond, VA

8.18 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

8.19 Sunnyvale Brooklyn, NY

9.2 Great Scott Boston, MA