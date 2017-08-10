Riot Fest Announces Full Schedule

Riot Fest has announced the full schedule for their Chicago shows happening in September. Wish I could go to one of these one day.



Organizers behind Riot Fest (September 15-17 in Chicago’s Douglas Park) unveiled the full schedule for this year’s festival. Highlighting Friday night’s schedule is Nine Inch Nails playing on the same stage as Ministry—a band that Trent Reznor used to roadie for—and Vic Mensa sharing the Rise Stage with Action Bronson. Saturday features the heavy sounds of At the Drive In, Danzig and Dead Cross on the Roots Stage, as well as a stacked Radicals Stage featuring Wu-Tang Clan, a DJ set from the Beastie Boys’ Mike D, Bad Brains, Shabazz Palaces and Fishbone. Closing out the festival on Sunday is Jawbreaker, the highly influential punk band that is playing again after a 21 year hiatus, and Paramore, hot off the release of its fifth studio album, After Laughter, which dropped earlier this summer.

On August 21st, Riot Fest will announce the winner of the “YOUR NAME HERE” Stage Naming Contest, where one lucky fan will win four passes to the festival and have a stage named after them. 2016’s Storyheart Stage was named after that year’s winner, Storyheart Ciangi-Bachtell.

Riot Fest Passes are on sale now, with General Admission, VIP, and Single-Day options available via Ticketfly.

Additionally, 10 artists have been confirmed to perform their seminal albums in full at Riot Fest 2017: Wu-Tang Clan, Danzig, Dinosaur Jr., The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Built to Spill, Fishbone, Bayside, Mayday Parade, The Lawrence Arms and that dog.

The festival will once again feature a full-scale carnival with rides, games of chance and of course, the Hellzapoppin’ Sideshow Revue freak show, which will see a much extended footprint from prior years. To satisfy the refined palates of Riot patrons, there will be over 40 unique and diverse food and beverage vendors from which to choose.

RIOT FEST 2017 SCHEDULE TO FOLLOW

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

1. RIOT STAGE

8:30-10:00p NINE INCH NAILS

6:05-7:05p MINISTRY

3:55-4:55p BUZZCOCKS

2:15-3:00p LIARS

12:35-1:20p TOBACCO

2. ROOTS STAGE

7:10-8:25p NEW ORDER

5:00-6:00p DEATH FROM ABOVE

3:05-3:50p X

1:25-2:10p INVSN

12:00-12:30p SKATING POLLY

3. RISE STAGE

7:25-8:25p VIC MENSA

5:45-6:45p DIRTY HEADS

4:05-5:05p ACTION BRONSON

2:45-3:30p SAUL WILLIAMS

1:45-2:15p WARM BREW

12:45-1:15p HDBEENDOPE

4. RADICALS STAGE

8:30-9:30p A DAY TO REMEMBER

7:00-8:00p MAYDAY PARADE performing A Lesson In Romantics

5:30-6:30p THE STORY SO FAR

4:15-5:00p STATE CHAMPS

3:00-3:45p FOUR YEAR STRONG

1:50-2:30p SLEEP ON IT

5. “YOUR NAME HERE” STAGE

7:30-8:30p NOTHING MORE

6:20-7:00p THE CRIBS

5:10-5:50p CHON

4:00-4:40p THE HOTELIER

3:00-3:30p RADAR STATE

2:00-2:30p SEAWAY

1:00-1:30p LIKE PACIFIC

12:00-12:30p GRAYSCALE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2017

1. RIOT STAGE

8:45-10:00p QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

6:35-7:35p GOGOL BORDELLO

4:25-5:25p FIDLAR

2:45-3:30p GBH

1:05-1:50p PEACHES

2. ROOTS STAGE

7:40-8:40p AT THE DRIVE IN

5:30-6:30p DANZIG performing Danzig III: How the Gods Kill

3:35-4:20p DEAD CROSS

1:55-2:40p BLACK PISTOL FIRE

12:15-1:00p RVIVR

3. RISE STAGE

8:45-9:45p TAKING BACK SUNDAY

7:00-8:00p NEW FOUND GLORY

5:30-6:30p THE LAWRENCE ARMS performing Oh! Calcutta!

4:00-5:00p BAYSIDE performing The Walking Wounded

2:30-3:30p KNUCKLE PUCK

1:15-2:00p THE SMITH STREET BAND

4. RADICALS STAGE

8:00-9:00p WU-TANG CLAN performing Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

6:20-7:20p MIKE D (DJ SET)

4:40-5:40p BAD BRAINS

3:15-4:00p SHABAZZ PALACES

1:45-2:45p FISHBONE performing Truth and Soul

12:30-1:15p SLAVES

5. “YOUR NAME HERE” STAGE

8:15-9:15p STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

7:00-7:45p LUCKY CHOPS

6:00-6:30p THE REGRETTES

5:00-5:30p POTTY MOUTH

4:00-4:30p GIN RUMMY

3:00-3:30p COLD BEAT

2:00-2:30p LA ARMADA

1:00-1:30p TURNSPIT

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

1. RIOT STAGE

8:45-10:00p JAWBREAKER

6:35-7:35p DINOSAUR JR. performing You’re Living All Over Me

4:25-5:25p CAP’N JAZZ

2:15-3:15p THAT DOG. performing Retreat From the Sun

12:40-1:20p BEACH SLANG

2. ROOTS STAGE

7:40-8:40p PROPHETS OF RAGE

5:30-6:30p PENNYWISE

3:20-4:20p THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES performing Let’s Face It

1:25-2:10p HOT WATER MUSIC

12:00-12:35p ENGINE 88

3. RISE STAGE

7:40-8:40p M.I.A

6:00-7:00p TV ON THE RADIO

4:20-5:20p BUILT TO SPILL performing Keep It Like A Secret

3:00-3:45p THE ORWELLS

2:00-2:30p DESSA

1:00-1:30p DOWNTOWN BOYS

4. RADICALS STAGE

8:15-9:15p PARAMORE

6:45-7:30p BEST COAST

5:30-6:15p MINUS THE BEAR

4:15-5:00p THE MENZINGERS

3:00-3:45p SAY ANYTHING

1:45-2:30p REAL FRIENDS

12:45-1:15p KITTEN FOREVER

5. “YOUR NAME HERE” STAGE

8:30-9:30p ANDREW W.K.

7:15-8:00p GWAR

6:00-6:45p MAD CADDIES

5:00-5:30p THE FLATLINERS

4:00-4:30p VERSUS

3:00-3:30p THE VOLUPTUOUS HORROR OF KAREN BLACK

2:00-2:30p CULTURE ABUSE

1:00-1:30p UPSET