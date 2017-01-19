Save Ferris Release New Single “New Sound” on Altpress.com

Save Ferris is back and releasing a new EP called Checkered Past on February 10th. Their first single “New Sound” premiered on Altpress.com today, which features The Specials’ Neville Staple. Fans can pre-order the EP now at http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/saveferris.



Stream “New Sound” now at AltPress.com: http://bit.ly/2iG075Y

Monique Powell commented about the song:

“I’m so excited for everyone to hear the first Save Ferris single in almost 15 years and just in time for our US tour! It’s an honor to have my idol and friend Neville from the Specials on this one. And this is just the start! Welcome to the new sound!”

A new start indeed! Save Ferris’ new EP marks a new era for the band as they start the next chapter of their storied career. Led by the inimitable frontwoman Monique Powell, Save Ferris is firing on all cylinders now with a renewed focus and rejuvenated spirit, a vibe that can be heard throughout the band’s new 5 song record.

Monique Powell continued:

“Recording our new 5 song EP, “Checkered Past”, with John Avila (Oingo Boingo, Mariachi El Bronx, Reel Big Fish) was truly a fun and easy experience. John’s comforting personality and his open heart, free of judgement, made every day in the studio something we all looked forward to. In tribute to the first Save Ferris album, this is also a 5 song EP. “Introducing Save Ferris”, is my favorite album of ours. Knowing that, I wanted to capture that young spirit once again on a song or two on this new EP. There are 5 relatively different songs on this EP, each one representing the different musical personalities of Save Ferris. A little punk, a bunch of ska, both old and new, some sugary pop, a bit of my youth and a little edge. To top it off, “new sound” represents the future for Save Ferris. I’m hoping everyone likes this new EP, our first in over 15 years, as it was written just for you. Enjoy!”

The band is currently offering fans, via a PledgeMusic campaign, a unique VIP experience that includes a soundcheck party, q&a, meet & greet and photos with the band, as well as signed CDs, Tote Bags, Signed Certificates, Pin Sets, Signed Photos, Listening Party and more. Visit http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/saveferris for more information.

