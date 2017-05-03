Saxa From The English Beat Has Passed Away
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 3rd, 2017
The English Beat’s Saxophone player, Saxa (Lionel Augustus Martin) has passed away at the age of 87. Saxa’s awesome playing can be heard throughout the Beat’s discography but songs that stand out include “Too Nice To Talk To,” “Mirror in the Bathroom,” and “Best Friend.” He has also played with The International Beat, Laurel Aitken, Prince Buster and Desmond Dekker. For some in-depth history on Saxa, check out Marco on the Bass’s article on him. Rest easy Saxa!
Ranking Roger confirmed the sad news on his facebook page:
RIP to our great friend Lionel 'Saxa' Martin, original saxophonist for The Beathttps://t.co/2envbspgbO
— Musical Youth (@MusicalYouth30) May 3, 2017
Sad to hear that good old #Saxa has died, aged 87, after a life well-lived. pic.twitter.com/ReP62skLaM
— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) May 3, 2017
RIP #Saxa (@TheEnglishBeat )!
🙏💖🏁🎶🎷❤️
With much respect! – Tazy & #SkaParade
— Tazy Phyllipz (@skaparade1) May 3, 2017