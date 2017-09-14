Skinny Lister Announce North America Tour Dates for 2018

Photo by Claus Morgenstern

Skinny Lister have announced a new North America tour for February and March in 2018. They will be playing Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on March 9th. Tickets go on sale Friday!



Tour Dates

Feb 20 The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues Dallas, TX

Feb 23 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

Feb 24 The Echo Los Angeles, CA

Feb 27 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

Feb 28 Barboza Seattle, WA

Mar 02 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 03 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

Mar 05 The Riot Room Kansas City, MO

Mar 06 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Mar 07 The Grog Shop Cleveland, OH

Mar 08 The Club At Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Mar 09 Knitting Factory New York, NY

Mar 11 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

Mar 13 Rock & Roll Hotel Washington, DC

Mar 14 The Basement East Nashville, TN

For all their Europe dates, check them out here.