(Sort Of) Goldfinger Releasing New Album “Knife” on Rise Records

Photo by Lindsey Byrnes

John Feldmann and guests, also known as Goldfinger, will be releasing their first new album since 2008! Knife will be released on Rise Records on July 21st and features a line up of John (original member), Mike from MxPx, Story of the Year’s Phil Sneed and Travis Barker drums on the new album. Besides those guys, they have a slew of other guests on the new album like Nate from the Bosstones, Nick from 311 and Mark from Blink-182.



Consider it a Goldfinger supergroup if you will…well unless you ask Darren, Charlie and Kelly. In fairness, most bands that were around in the 80s and 90s don’t have the original lineups anymore. Joking aside, I’m still interested in what John and guests have in store for this new album. I’m just wondering if Travis or whoever will be drumming at the shows, who will be asking kids to eat a twinkie out of their butt?

The band previewed a song off the new album and it’s called “Put The Knife Away:”



Los Angeles’s legendary punk/ska Goldfinger is back, with the announcement of The Knife, to be released July 21 through Rise Records. After nine years of producing and writing music for other bands, Goldfinger is proud to be back with 13 tracks of their very own for their first time since the release of their 2008 album, Hello Destiny… Pre-orders for the album begin today and are available here: https://RiseRecords.lnk.to/TheKnife The album features a host of special guests including guest vocals from Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, 311 lead-singer Nick Hexum, Mighty Mighty Boss Tones guitarist Nate Albert (“Get What I Need”) on guitar, Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun on drums (“Orthodontist Girl”), and ONE OK ROCK’s Takahiro Moriuchi, amongst others. Fans can get a first taste of the album through their first single, “Put The Knife Away”. The Knife is not a nostalgia play; it is an evolution of the band and a reflection of the musical and life experience that singer-songwriter/producer John Feldmann who explains, “I took my time making this record…Nine years to be exact! I feel like I’ve made the most concise Goldfinger record in my career. We have all Goldfinger styles together as one, with Zakk Cervini, who mixed the Blink-182 record, and Travis Barker on drums, I couldn’t be more proud of an album.” With 13 tracks, The Knife surges with the energy, personality, and charm that has made Goldfinger one of the most memorable acts from 90s/2000s punk. From the blaring opener “A Million Miles”, the easy-going, self-deprecating ska-influenced “Get What I Need”, the swaying struggle of “Don’t Let Me Go”, and the brassy, reggae feel of “Liftoff”, the record spans a vast spectrum of sound and tone. This variety is the result of deliberate reflection of Feldmann’s life experiences and extensive production (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer) career over the years. With tongue-in-cheek scene commentary on “Am I Deaf?”, the interpersonal conflict of “Put the Knife Away”, or the heartwarming ode to his daughter “Milla”, Feldmann uses The Knife as a decidedly unguarded sonic update and re-introduction of himself and his thoughts. Goldfinger’s resurgence on The Knife is not a rehearsal of past glory; it is a revolution. This is greatly echoed in the band’s revamped lineup, featuring MXPX’s Mike Herrera on bass and Story of the Year’s Phil Sneed on guitar (both doing backup vocals as well). Blink-182’s Travis Barker plays drums on the album, making the album a fitting collection from different corners of the punk world and further showcasing Feldmann’s ability to draw from and synthesize influences into a cohesive, character-infused collection of talent and art. Goldfinger continues to build on a highly regarded legacy, where they have been considered one of the forerunners and most well-known bands of the third-wave ska/punk movement of the late 90s. Their 1996 self-titled debut Goldfinger went gold, and was named one of “The Ten Albums That Defined 1996” by Alternative Press in 2006. AllMusic said “no one had more success with this new sound than Goldfinger on their self-titled debut”, calling it “irresistibly catchy, creative, and hopelessly endearing.” 1997’s Hang-Ups reached #85 on the Billboard 200, and the single “Superman” was prominently featured on the soundtrack for the generation-defining Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game. Over 6 full-length albums and over a decade of touring, Goldfinger amassed an international fan base drawn to the band’s penchant for big choruses, attitude, and creativity of seamlessly fusing punk rock, ska, skate punk, and various other genres throughout their discography. Goldfinger is playing select dates on Warped Tour this summer, along with dates in Europe and Canada. All dates posted below. Purchase The Knife on iTunes. Stream the album on Apple Music or Spotify. Goldfinger is John Feldmann (vocals/guitar), Mike Herrera (bass/harmonies), and Phil Sneed (guitar/harmonies).

The Knife – Tracklisting

1. A Million Miles

2. Get What I Need

3. AM I Deaf

4. Tijuana Sunrise

5. Put The Knife Away

6. Don’t Let Me Go

7. Beacon

8. Who’s Laughing Now

9. Say It Out Loud

10. Orthodontist Girl

11. See You Around

12. Liftoff

13. Milla

Tour Dates

May 27th – Slam Dunk Festival – The Nec, Birmingham (UK)

May 28th – Slam Dunk Festival – Leeds, City Centre (UK)

May 29th – Slam Dunk Festival – The Forum, Hertfordshire (UK)

May 31st – 100 Club – London, England

June 1st – LaSbielleta – Lecco, Italy

June 16th – Warped Tour – Centurylink Field North Lot, Seattle, WA

June 17th – Warped Tour – Oregon State Fairgrounds, Salem, OR

June 23rd – Montebello Rockfest – Montebello, QC

August 4th – Warped Tour – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

August 5th – Warped Tour – Qualcomm Stadium at Jack Murphy, San Diego, CA

August 6th – Warped Tour – Fairplex, Pomona, CA

September 9th – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

September 10th – Wayback Pointfest – St. Louis, MO

September 11th – Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL