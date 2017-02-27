Soundgarden Announce North American Tour

Soundgarden have announced a North American tour that will begin on May 3rd in Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre. The Pretty Reckless and Dillinger Escape Plan will support the band on select dates. A special ticket pre-sale for fans who are signed up to www.soundgardenworld.com and www.chriscornell.com will launch Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday March 3rd at 10AM local time.



Soundgarden will also appear at a variety of previously announced summer festivals, including: WXTV Rockfest, Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock Festival, 89.7 The River’s Rockfest, Rock on the Range, and more. See below for a complete list of confirmed dates.

In other news, Soundgarden and Sub Pop recently announced the release of the remixed and expanded reissue of the band’s Grammy® nominated debut full-length album, Ultramega OK, on March 10, 2017. Additionally, in November 2016, the band celebrated the 25th Anniversary of their album Badmotorfinger by releasing four special editions of the 1991 album, and in July and August 2016 Soundgarden re-released a standard single LP vinyl of their second full-length studio album, 1989’s Louder Than Love as well as a two-LP 180-gram vinyl 20th anniversary reissue of their seminal 1996 album, Down on the Upside.

Soundgarden is currently working on a new album.

4/28 Tampa, FL WXTV Rockfest

4/29 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville

4/30 Ft Myers, FL Fort Rock Festival

5/3 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre*

5/5 Concord, NC Carolina Rebellion

5/6 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre^

5/7 Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival

5/10 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn*

5/12 Council Bluffs, IA KIWR Rockfest

5/13 Somerset, WI Northern Invasion

5/14 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre^

5/17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre*

5/19 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range

5/20 Maryland Heights, MO KPNT Pointfest

5/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium^

5/25 Houston, TX Revention Music Center^

5/26 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory^

5/27 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma