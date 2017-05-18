Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dies At 52

I hate waking up to shocking news like this. Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, Audioslave has suddenly passed away at the age of just 52. He died after playing a show with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Soundgarden was in the middle of a US tour, with many dates still left to play. The music world is shocked and sadden by this news, including me. Although I was never really a big fan of Soundgarden besides a few songs, I still respected and thought Cornell had an amazing singing voice. He was way too young. The music world has lost another icon. Rest in Peace!



