Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dies At 52
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 18th, 2017
I hate waking up to shocking news like this. Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, Audioslave has suddenly passed away at the age of just 52. He died after playing a show with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Soundgarden was in the middle of a US tour, with many dates still left to play. The music world is shocked and sadden by this news, including me. Although I was never really a big fan of Soundgarden besides a few songs, I still respected and thought Cornell had an amazing singing voice. He was way too young. The music world has lost another icon. Rest in Peace!
Rolling Stone reports:
Chris Cornell, a dynamic vocalist and guitarist whose versatile showmanship as Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog’s frontman was a signpost of the grunge era, died Wednesday night. The cause of death is under investigation, according to his rep. He was 52.
The singer was in Detroit at the time of his death, having played a show with Soundgarden, who were on tour, earlier in the evening. “His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” his publicist said in a statement. They also asked for fans to respect their privacy.