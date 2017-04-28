Steve Earle To Release New Album “So You Wannabe An Outlaw” On June 16th

Musician, songwriter, actor and author Steve Earle and his country rock band The Dukes will release So You Wannabe an Outlaw on June 16th via Warner Bros. Records. You can pre-order the album today and if you pre-order, you will receive an instant download of the album track “Lookin’ For A Woman.”



So You Wannabe an Outlaw, Earle’s first album for Warner Bros. Records since 1997’s El Corazón, explores his country songwriting roots and features collaborations with Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush, and Miranda Lambert.

“There’s nothing ‘retro’ about this record,” Earle says. “I’m just acknowledging where I’m coming from.” So You Wannabe an Outlaw is the first recording he has made in Austin, TX. Earle has lived in New York City for the past decade. “Look, I’m always gonna be a Texan, no matter what I do,” he says. “And I’m always going to be somebody who learned their craft in Nashville. It’s who I am.”

So You Wannabe an Outlaw is an homage to outlaw music and is dedicated to the late Waylon Jennings. “I was out to unapologetically ‘channel’ Waylon as best as I could.” Earle says. “This record was all about me playing’ on the back pick-up of a ’66 Fender Telecaster on an entire record for the first time in my life. The vocal part of it is a little different. I certainly don’t sound like Waylon Jennings. I moved to Nashville in November of 1974, and right after that Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger came out. I was around when Waylon was recording Dreaming My Dreams. Guitar Town (Earle’s 1986 chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning debut album) wound up being kind of my version of those types of songs,” Earle recalls.

Earle is backed on So You Wannabe an Outlaw by his long-time band The Dukes – guitarist Chris Masterson, fiddle player Eleanor Whitmore, bassist Kelly Looney, and new members drummer Brad Pemberton and pedal steel player Ricky Ray Jackson. The album was produced by Richard Bennett and recorded at Arlyn Studios in Austin.

A true Renaissance man, Earle has also become a novelist, a film, TV, and stage actor, playwright, author, record producer, and radio host over the course of his 30+ year career. He is currently appearing in the off-Broadway play Samara, for which Earle also wrote the score, that The New York Times called “exquisitely subliminal.” He is also in the process of writing his memoirs for future publication. Tune in to Steve Earle’s weekly radio show Hardcore Troubadour on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country Channel.

This summer, Earle will lead his fourth annual songwriting intensive, Camp Copperhead, in upstate New York from June 26-30, 2017. The all-inclusive, four-day music vacation and fully immersive learning experience will take place at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY, about half an hour west of Woodstock. Primary instructor Earle will be joined this year by special guest instructors Jackie Greene and Dar Williams. Details can be found at http://camp-copperhead.com/.

The track listing:

So You Wanna Be An Outlaw (feat. Willie Nelson)

Lookin’ For A Woman

The Firebreak Line

News From Colorado

If Mama Coulda Seen Me

Fixin’ To Die

This Is How It Ends (feat. Miranda Lambert)

The Girl On The Mountain

You Broke My Heart

Walkin’ In LA (feat. Johnny Bush)

Sunset Highway

Goodbye Michelangelo

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks (covers):

Ain’t No God In Mexico (Billy Joe Shaver)

Sister’s Coming Home/Down At The Corner Beer Joint (Willie Nelson)

The Local Memory (Willie Nelson)

Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way (Waylon Jennings)

Camp Copperhead:

06/26 Big Indian, NY Camp Copperhead

06/27 Big Indian, NY Camp Copperhead

06/28 Big Indian, NY Camp Copperhead

06/29 Big Indian, NY Camp Copperhead

06/30 Big Indian, NY Camp Copperhead

Steve Earle and The Dukes’ upcoming tour dates are as follows:

07/01 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater w/Ryan Bingham

07/02 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater w/Ryan Bingham

07/03 Houston, TX House of Blues

07/04 Austin, TX Willie Nelson’s Picnic

07/06 Dallas, TX House of Blues

07/07 Jackson, MS Duling Hall

07/08 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

07/09 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

07/11 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

07/13 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

07/14 Durham, NC The Carolina Theatre

07/15 Mount Solon, VA Natural Chimeny’s Park / Red Wing Roots Music Festival

07/16 Charleston, WV Culture Center / Mountain Stage w/ Larry Groce – Radio Show

07/18 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

07/20 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

07/21 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium (w/ Lucero)

07/22 Marietta, GA Peoples Bank Theatre

07/23 Kent, OH Kent Stage

07/25 Chicago, IL Old Town School of Folk

07/26 Chicago, IL Old Town School of Folk

07/28 Mahnomen, MN Shooting Star Casino-Mustang Lounge

07/29 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom

07/30 Apple Valley, MN Minnesota Zoo-Weesner Family

08/01 Omaha, NE Slowdown

08/03 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen

08/04 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

08/05 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room

08/07 Alb, NM Kimo Theatre

08/08 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

08/10 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

08/11 W. Hollywood, CA The Troubadour

08/12 W. Hollywood, CA The Troubadour

08/14 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

08/15 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

08/16 Boise, ID Egyptian theatre

08/18 Billings, MT Zoo Montana

08/19 Deadwood, SD Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel

09/07 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

09/08 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse (w/ Los Lobos)

09/09 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

09/10 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Los Lobos)

09/16 Fredericton, NB Harvest Jazz + Blues Festival

09/26 Winnipeg, MB, CAN Burton Cummings Theatre

09/27 Regina, SK, CAN Casino Regina

09/28 Calgary, AB, CAN Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

09/29 Enoch, AB, CAN River Cree Resort & Casino