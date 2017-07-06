Street Dogs Signs With Century Media Records

Boston punk bands Street Dogs have signed a worldwide deal with Century Media Records and plan on releasing a new album later this year. You can catch them on the Vans Warped Tour for a string of dates this month, maybe they will perform some new songs?



Bassist Johnny Rioux commented about the signing:

"We are thrilled to be invited into the Century Media family. We have always appreciated bands and labels doing something different and who value and express themselves through multiple genres of music, CM are no exception and have a rich history to back it up. Rock and roll, metal, hardcore, if it has heart, soul, and conviction we always stand behind it."

Century Media posted the news on their site:

The band will celebrate their signing later today as they join the prestigious Vans Warped Tour for a string of dates featured on the SkullCandy Stage throughout July 16. Full dates can be found listed below. Tickets are available now at http://vanswarpedtour.com/dates/. In addition to that, the band’s European fans can look forward to STREET DOGS shows and festival gigs from mid-August to early September, you can view the exact dates below. Virtually everyone in the punk rock world knows who the STREET DOGS are. Formed in 2002 following the departure of vocalist Mike McColgan from Dropkick Murphys, it was clear from that moment he began writing with Rioux that this would be more a force, and a family, than simply a band. Having gone through various line-up changes over the past 15 years, STREET DOGS have released five full-length albums and several EP’s, including their most recent 7″, “Crooked Drunken Sons”, in 2013 via Pirates Press. The band have kept an active international touring schedule over the years on the road with a who’s who of punk icons including Flogging Molly, Social Distortion, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Rancid, Bad Religion, The Pogues, Cock Sparrer, Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag and Dropkick Murphy’s, just to name a few! Stay tuned for more news on STREET DOGS and new music!

STREET DOGS Live Shows 2017

Vans Warped Tour Dates

July 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavillion Charlotte

July 7 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavillion

July 8 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell H at Jones Beach Theatre

July 9 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 10 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans Unite HL Amphitheatre

July 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake PAC

July 14 – Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavillion

July 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

European Summer Tour Dates

August 19 – Vyskov, CZ – Fest Pod Parou

August 20 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea

August 21 – Munich, DE – Backstage

August 24 – Kulttempel, DE – Oberhausen

August 25 – Niedergörsdorf, DE – Spirit Festival

August 26 – Chemnitz, DE – AJZ Talschock

August 27 – Eindhoven, NL – Blue Collar Hotel

August 29 – Bristol, UK – The Exchange

August 30 – London, UK – Underworld

August 31 – Viersen, DE – Rockschicht

September 1 – Lindau, DE – Club Vaudeville

September 2 – Nonnweiler, DE – Primsrock 2017

September 3 – Magenta (Milano), IT – Decibel Club

September 6 – Hamburg, DE – Monkeys Music Club