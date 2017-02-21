Streetlight Manifesto Announce The Somewhere In The Between Tour

Streetlight Manifesto’s album The Somewhere In The Between is celebrating 10 years apparently. So the band that breaks up more times than The Rolling Stone will be touring again in the Summer. They will be playing Huntington, NY at the Paramount on May 20th and Sayreville, NJ at Starland Ballroom on July 21st. Tickets go on sale today.



They posted on Facebook:

Hello All! Today we are excited beyond words (spoken, not written, clearly) to announce a celebration of the fact that our album Somewhere In The Between has been out for TEN YEARS. TEN FRIGGING YEARS. There are nine year olds that aren’t even that old. Even some eight year olds! To commemorate this pseudo-milestone, we’re announcing our touring for the year will revolve around this album in particular. Today, we announce THE SOMEWHERE IN THE BETWEEN TOUR 2017. Every night on this tour will include every single song from SITB, plus a bunch of other songs from our other albums and a few b-side type cuts (since, as you know by now, we play long ass sets). Yes, EVEN BLONDE LEAD THE BLIND, for which we apologize in advance.

If you’re foolish enough to think that that’s all we have up our sleeves for 2017, then you are truly a foolish fool who thinks relatively foolishly. YOU FOOL. Expect more announcements in the coming months, of varying degrees of relevance and significance.

DATES BELOW AND TICKETS GO ON SALE LATER TODAY, FEBRUARY 21!