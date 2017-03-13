Sublime with Rome and The Offspring Announce Tour

Sublime With Rome and The Offspring have announced a tour together for the Summer and the Fall. They will be teaming up in July for dates across Canada, then connecting again in September for a US amphitheater tour. on September 12th, they will be playing in Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center and then September 16th in Wantagh, NY at Norhwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.



Dates begin July 6 in Airway Heights, Washington before crossing the border for seven Canadian dates including festival appearances at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary on Monday, July 10 and at Rock the Park Music Festival in London, Ontario on Saturday, July 15. The US leg begins September 8th in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island before hitting Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and several dates in Texas and California. The trek wraps up September 30 in Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre.

A special pre-sale for fans will begin on Tuesday, March 14 at 10am local time. Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am local. Details and ticket links can be found at http://offspring.com/ and http://www.sublimewithrome.com.

The Offspring / Sublime With Rome July 2017 Tour:

07/06 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino (**tickets on sale April 1)

07/07 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

07/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede

07/11 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place

07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ RBC Convention Centre

07/14 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena

07/15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park Music Festival

Sublime with Rome / The Offspring September 2017 Tour:

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Norhwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre