Taking Back Sunday Announce Summer Tour Dates

Photo by Greg Hunter

Taking Back Sunday will be touring the US this Summer. Their headline tour will start on July 14th in New York City at Webster Hall. Every Time I Die, Modern Chemistry and All Get Out will be supporting. The band will also be making a few Spring festival appearances including Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range, and Beale Street Music Festival.



Limited VIP ticket bundle goes on sale today at 5pm EST and includes: ticket, Taking Back Sunday leather journal, Taking Back Sunday bookmark, custom lanyard and laminate pass, early entry into the venue, and intimate acoustic set. General on-sale will kick off on Friday, March 24th. More information can be found over at the band’s website: http://www.takingbacksunday.com/ This outing is in support of their most recent critically-acclaimed album Tidal Wave. Newsday proclaimed, “one of the most ambitious rock albums of the year. New Noise Magazine hailed, “this is the best album of the band’s career, musically. Outburn Magazine declared, “this album is pure confidence.”

Tour Dates

Taking Back Sunday, Every Time I Die, Modern Chemistry

# Every Time I Die not on this date

Jul 14 Webster Hall New York, NY

Jul 16 House of Blues Boston, MA

Jul 19 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Jul 20 House of Blues # Orlando, FL

Jul 21 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

Jul 22 Mavericks # Jacksonville, FL

Jul 24 Gas Monkey Live! Dallas, TX

Jul 25 Tricky Falls El Paso, TX

Jul 26 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

Jul 27 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool Las Vegas, NV

Jul 28 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Jul 29 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Jul 31 The Catalyst Club Santa Cruz, CA

Aug 01 Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA

Taking Back Sunday, Every Time I Die, All Get Out

Aug 03 Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Aug 04 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Aug 06 Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID

Aug 07 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 08 The Summit Music Hall Denver, CO

Aug 09 Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE

Aug 10 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Aug 12 The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

Aug 13 Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac, MI

Aug 14 Bogart’s Cincinnati, OH

Aug 15 House of Blues Cleveland, OH

Aug 16 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 18 Saranac Brewery Utica, NY

Aug 19 Waiting Room Summer Stage Buffalo, NY

Festival Dates

Apr 09 When We Were Young Santa Ana, CA

May 05 Beale Street Music Festival Memphis, TN

May 07 Carolina Rebellion Charlotte, NC

May 20 Rock On The Range Columbus, OH

May 27 River City Rockfest San Antonio, TX

Jul 13 Great South Bay Music Festival Patchogue, NY