Teenage Bottlerocket’s New Album Will Be Out July 14th!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 6th, 2017
Teenage Bottlerocket will be returning to Fat Wreck Chords for their next album, and we now know a little bit of details about it. The new album is called Stealing The Covers and it will be a covers album, and we won’t have to wait too long for it! The album will be on July 14th.
Ray commented about the new album, losing his twin brother Brandon, being on the road as a Father and more at Altpress.com. As a twin, I can’t imagine how he’s feeling right now. It’s gotta be rough.
Miguel of the band commented about the new album on Fat Wreck:
“We sat with this project for a LONG time…like a decade. We thought it’d be rad to cover some smaller bands that never really got the attention they deserved. When it came time to bring the project to life, we had to sift through a ton of songs to finally narrow it down to these. This record represents some of our favorite songs from bands we’ve played with over the years. We’re so stoked it’s finally going to come out, and we’re extra stoked it’s coming out on Fat Wreck Chords. I’m pretty sure we are the first band to do a cover record on FAT. Yep. We First.”