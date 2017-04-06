Teenage Bottlerocket’s New Album Will Be Out July 14th!

Photo By Marc Gärtner

Teenage Bottlerocket will be returning to Fat Wreck Chords for their next album, and we now know a little bit of details about it. The new album is called Stealing The Covers and it will be a covers album, and we won’t have to wait too long for it! The album will be on July 14th.



Ray commented about the new album, losing his twin brother Brandon, being on the road as a Father and more at Altpress.com. As a twin, I can’t imagine how he’s feeling right now. It’s gotta be rough.

Miguel of the band commented about the new album on Fat Wreck: