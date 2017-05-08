The Aquabats Announce Summer Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 8th, 2017
The Aquabats have announced Summer tour dates in July, including a stop on July 18th at Stone Pony in Asbury Park and on July 19th (my birthday) at Highline Ballroom in NYC. tickets go on sale Friday (I’m assuming all dates). See you on my birthday!
Tour Dates
JUL 12
The Aquabats
Wed 7 PM CDT
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
JUL 13
The Aquabats
Thu 6 PM
Bogart’s
Cincinnati, OH
JUL 14
The Aquabats
Fri 6 PM CDT
House of Blues Chicago
Chicago, IL
JUL 15
The Aquabats
Sat 6 PM
House of Blues Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
JUL 18
The Aquabats
Tue 6 PM
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
JUL 19
The Aquabats
Wed 7 PM
Highline Ballroom
New York
JUL 20
The Aquabats
Thu 7 PM
TLA
Philadelphia, PA
JUL 21
The Aquabats
Fri 7 PM
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
JUL 22
Aquabats
Sat 6 PM
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
JUL 26
The Aquabats
Wed 6 PM
Saint Andrew’s Hall
Detroit, MI