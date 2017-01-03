The Bouncing Souls Announce U.S. West Coast Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 3rd, 2017
The Bouncing Souls will be traveling out West in March and playing shows with AJJ, Get Dead, and the Bombpops. The tour kicks off on March 16th in Santa Ana, CA at the Observatory. The NJ punk are touring in support of their 2016 album Simplicity, which was released wia Rise Records.
Tickets are available for purchase here.
Tour Dates:
03/16 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *
03/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theater ^
03/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Pot of Gold Festival
03/20 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *
03/21 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *
03/22 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *
03/24 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *
03/25 Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
* w/ AJJ, Get Dead
^ w/ Get Dead, The Bombpops