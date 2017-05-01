The Cranberries Announce North American Tour Dates

The Cranberries have announced North American tour dates that will take them to Nashville to NYC to LA in the Fall. The Irish band just released an acoustic album called Something Else. On September 16th, they will be playing at Terminal 5 in NYC and tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, the 5th.



If you follow the Cranberries on Facebook, you’ll be able to get pre-sale codes to get tickets early.

Tour Dates:

Sep 11 2017 Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN, USA

Sep 13 2017 The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA, USA

Sep 16 2017 Terminal 5 New York, NY, USA

Sep 18 2017 The 9:30 Club Washington, DC, USA

Sep 20 2017 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA, USA

Sep 21 2017 House of Blues Boston, MA, USA

Sep 23 2017 Place des Arts Montreal, QC, Canada

Sep 24 2017 Rebel Toronto, ON, Canada

Sep 26 2017 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI, USA

Sep 28 2017 Riviera Theater Chicago, IL, USA

Sep 29 2017 Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino Council Bluffs, IA, USA

Oct 1 2017 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO, USA

Oct 4 2017 Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, USA

Oct 6 2017 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA, USA