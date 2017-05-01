The Cranberries Announce North American Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 1st, 2017
The Cranberries have announced North American tour dates that will take them to Nashville to NYC to LA in the Fall. The Irish band just released an acoustic album called Something Else. On September 16th, they will be playing at Terminal 5 in NYC and tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, the 5th.
If you follow the Cranberries on Facebook, you’ll be able to get pre-sale codes to get tickets early.
Tour Dates:
Sep 11 2017 Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN, USA
Sep 13 2017 The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA, USA
Sep 16 2017 Terminal 5 New York, NY, USA
Sep 18 2017 The 9:30 Club Washington, DC, USA
Sep 20 2017 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA, USA
Sep 21 2017 House of Blues Boston, MA, USA
Sep 23 2017 Place des Arts Montreal, QC, Canada
Sep 24 2017 Rebel Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 26 2017 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI, USA
Sep 28 2017 Riviera Theater Chicago, IL, USA
Sep 29 2017 Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino Council Bluffs, IA, USA
Oct 1 2017 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO, USA
Oct 4 2017 Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, USA
Oct 6 2017 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA, USA