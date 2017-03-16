The Cranberries Releasing New Album “Something Else” on April 28th

The Cranberries are set to release a new album featuring re-worked versions of some hits as well as some brand new songs as well. The album will be April 28th via BMG on digital and CD. Some of the re-worked songs include “Linger,” “Zombie,” “Dreams,” and “Ode To My Family.” The re-recorded songs will be done in orchestral and acoustic arrangements. Sounds awesome! You can pre-order the album now.



Something Else celebrates the 25th anniversary of the band. Their first major U.S. hit “Linger” has been re-done acoustically, and just premiered on Rolling Stone! On the album concept and choice of “Linger” as the first single, The Cranberries’ singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan explains,

“‘Linger’ was the first song The Cranberries ever wrote together. I was 17, and the youngest member of the band was 15 at the time. We never imagined it’d be such a big hit, but soon us teenagers found ourselves on our first flight to the United States to shoot the video in Downtown LA. That video would introduce us to American households, in the good old days of MTV! The bittersweet love song still holds all that sentimentality for us personally, which is why we had to include it on this project. Universally, I think its message remains timeless and relevant, never going out of fashion, yet never quite in fashion. It’s amazing to have a song hold up 25 years later, and I hope this acoustic version allows our fans to hear a Cranberries classic in a new way.”

“Linger” is available now for download and you can listen to it below. The full album is available for pre-order on digital and CD formats.

Official Tracklisting:

01. Linger **

02. The Glory

03. Dreams

04. When You’re Gone

05. Zombie

06. Ridiculous Thoughts

07. Rupture

08. Ode To My Family

09. Free To Decide

10. Just My Imagination

11. Animal Instinct

12. You & Me

13. Why

UK & Ireland Tour Dates

17 May Belfast, Waterfront

18 May Dublin, BordGais Theatre

20 May London, Palladium

22 May Bristol, Colston Hall

24 May Gateshead, The Sage

25 May Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

27 May York, Barbican

28 May Manchester, Bridgewater Hall