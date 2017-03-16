The Cranberries Releasing New Album “Something Else” on April 28th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 16th, 2017
The Cranberries are set to release a new album featuring re-worked versions of some hits as well as some brand new songs as well. The album will be April 28th via BMG on digital and CD. Some of the re-worked songs include “Linger,” “Zombie,” “Dreams,” and “Ode To My Family.” The re-recorded songs will be done in orchestral and acoustic arrangements. Sounds awesome! You can pre-order the album now.
Something Else celebrates the 25th anniversary of the band. Their first major U.S. hit “Linger” has been re-done acoustically, and just premiered on Rolling Stone! On the album concept and choice of “Linger” as the first single, The Cranberries’ singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan explains,
“‘Linger’ was the first song The Cranberries ever wrote together. I was 17, and the youngest member of the band was 15 at the time. We never imagined it’d be such a big hit, but soon us teenagers found ourselves on our first flight to the United States to shoot the video in Downtown LA. That video would introduce us to American households, in the good old days of MTV! The bittersweet love song still holds all that sentimentality for us personally, which is why we had to include it on this project. Universally, I think its message remains timeless and relevant, never going out of fashion, yet never quite in fashion. It’s amazing to have a song hold up 25 years later, and I hope this acoustic version allows our fans to hear a Cranberries classic in a new way.”
“Linger” is available now for download and you can listen to it below. The full album is available for pre-order on digital and CD formats.
Official Tracklisting:
01. Linger **
02. The Glory
03. Dreams
04. When You’re Gone
05. Zombie
06. Ridiculous Thoughts
07. Rupture
08. Ode To My Family
09. Free To Decide
10. Just My Imagination
11. Animal Instinct
12. You & Me
13. Why
UK & Ireland Tour Dates
17 May Belfast, Waterfront
18 May Dublin, BordGais Theatre
20 May London, Palladium
22 May Bristol, Colston Hall
24 May Gateshead, The Sage
25 May Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
27 May York, Barbican
28 May Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
Last year, over two weeks in the University of Limerick, at the home of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, the band revisited old times; Dolores laid down vocals as small booths were created to record the instruments as if live. She was no longer a child, singing her amazing, mature songs from an inexperienced vantage point but a woman now, with the capacity to throw her life at the music, the benefit of hindsight. “I prefer them like this,” she says of the new recordings of old songs, “with a little bit more experience behind them, with a new lease of life. They sound fresh again.”
As the record began to take full shape, three new songs were added, to stop it just being a Proustian rush of memories lost and found. The first was The Glory, which Dolores explains she wrote in The Irish Chamber Orchestra’s rehearsal rooms at the University of Limerick. She then brought out two songs she had been keeping in her personal stash, until she could place them in the right home: “Rupture” (“about depression, about being in that black hole and finding it hard to get out of it”) and the forthcoming single “Why?” (“written just after my father passed, the hardest time”).
It’s testament to Dolores and Noel’s song-writing prowess that the new additions to the Cranberries cannon sit seamlessly next to the old. When they began finalising details for the record, they decided on Something Else, a nod to the first record’s Everybody Else…, a title neither riven with the promise of future endeavours or locked into the past.