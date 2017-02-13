The Descendents Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Photo by Kevin Scanlon

Descendents have announced a 2017 North American headline tour beginning this Spring. The band will be performing in support of their critically acclaimed new album Hypercaffium Spazzinate, which is out now on Epitaph.



The tour kicks off April 6 in Santa Cruz, CA with dates throughout the remainder of the year. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10am local venue time. They will be playing in Sayreville, NJ on Starland Ballroom December 2nd so you got some time for that one.

Tour Dates:

4/6 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

4/21 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

4/22 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

5/3 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

5/6 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

7/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

7/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

8/4 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

8/5 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

8/24 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

8/27 Garden City, ID Revolution Center

9/7 Montreal, QC Metropolis

9/8 Toronto, ON Rebel

9/10 Providence, RI Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

9/22 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/23 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/6 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

10/7 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

10/20 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

10/21 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

11/3 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

11/4 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

11/17 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

11/18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

12/1 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

12/2 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

12/15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

12/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl