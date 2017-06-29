The Dickies Frontman Issues Statement About Warped Tour Incident

Another year, another year Warped Tour is in the news for some controversial thing. I’m actually surprised it’s The Dickies and not Gwar. Well the tour just started, give it time before Gwar make headlines. The Dickies played a handful of tour dates on the Vans Warped Tour and have been getting flack for what frontman Leonard Graves Phillips said to a few female viewers in the crowd giving him shit for something he says in his act.



There’s video of it on Alternative Press and elsewhere, but after sick of seeing signs and hearing stuff from the people in the crowd, Leonard let them have it with a bit of a rant. While others cheers, others cringed with what he said. Here’s the thing, if you’re going to say something to a band while they are trying to play, don’t be surprised when they come back with some vicious shit right back. Sure, he could have definitely said something else or just ignored it but the same goes for the people in the crowd. You don’t like what you hear, you go to another stage if you want to feel “safe.” There’s plenty of different options for you to watch.

After they left the tour after their run had ended, Leonard got news of it and issued a statement on the band’s Facebook page: