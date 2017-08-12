The Expanders Announce New Cover Album “Old Time Something Come Back Again Volume 2”

The Expanders have announced a new cover album, called “Old Time Something Come Back Again Volume 2.” The album will be released on September 29th via Easy Star Records. You can hear their first single “Struggler’s Time” on Rootfire. The band is currently on tour, which you can see the dates below.



The Expanders operate from a foundation rooted in deep appreciation for classic Jamaican music. Continually praised by fans and media alike for their true-to-the-genre tones and techniques, it is little wonder the band’s sound has captured listeners’ attentions, building up an impressive fan base and reaching #1 on the Billboard Reggae Charts with their 2015 release, Hustling Culture. The band is now preparing to release the second installment in their cover series with Old Time Something Come Back Again Volume 2, due out September 29th, 2017 on tastemaker label Easy Star Records, with the first single “Strugglers’ Time” available now at Rootfire.

The Expanders consist of John Asher (Drums, Vocals), John Butcher (Guitar, Vocals), Roy Fishell (Organs), Chiquis Lozoya (Bass, Vocals), and Devin Morrison (Guitar, Vocals). Pristine three-part harmonies shine throughout the band’s entire catalog, bringing back memories of the nostalgic “golden age” of reggae. As ardent students of the genre, the California-based band seeks influence from places, times, and people that are often overlooked in the echo chamber that can be the American reggae scene.

The band’s exposure to and deep-seeded love for Jamaican music is due in no small part to the renowned record collection of Los Angeles based reggae archivist Roger Steffens. An organic relationship with Mr. Steffens’ son blossomed and allowed the band access to one of the deepest reggae record archives. Access to decades of underappreciated music and classics alike helped the band to internalize the essence and spirit of the music and apply that mentality to a new era. Humbly making large sacrifices in stride, The Expanders have made it their core mission to do right by the soul and feel of yesteryear, and the Old Time Something Come Back Again series exemplifies that mission in a keenly literal sense. Production from longtime collaborator Tom Cook assisted in capturing the band’s natural sound, while maintaining continuity in the cover series.

Where Volume 1 saw the band recording songs already incorporated into their live sets, Volume 2 presented a new challenge for the band in picking, learning and executing songs they had never played before. Deep cuts from The Ethiopians, Burning Spear, and more are curated and represented with conscientious attention to detail exemplified throughout. Volume 2 takes the listener on a journey through a snapshot of the evolution of reggae music, through social commentary and romance, to religious and spiritual overtones; Old Time Something Come Back Again Volume 2 shies away from no aspect of these timeless tunes.

Reggae music and culture has played a pivotal part in the lives of The Expanders, and Old Time Something Come Back Again Volume 2 gives the band the opportunity to pay homage to the voices that spoke to them. Relaying the message from the voices that helped shape the genre to a new audience allows The Expanders to play a vital role in contributing to the revival of the genre’s roots. Presales are now available at theexpanders.net.