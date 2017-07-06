The New Limits Releasing Debut Self-Titled Album On July 25th

Boston-based ska, rocksteady and soul band The New Limits are set to release their debut self-titled album on July 25th via Date Night Records. The new album will be available for stream and purchase on iTunes, Bandcamp, Spotify, etc. You can listen to some tunes from the album below. We have written about the band before but we’re looking forward to hearing their debut album! If you’re a fan of The Slackers, Westbound Train, Bim Skala Bim, Deal’s Gone Bad and other ska/rocksteady groups, check these guys out!



The New Limits follows the 2015 release of the band’s debut EP Pressure Up, which served as an introduction to the Boston band’s distinct blend of danceable music. This new record expands on that template, and presents a more diverse range of sounds than would have been possible from a four-song EP.

The band will mark the occasion with an album release show on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at O’Brien’s Pub. Having previously sold out the Allston venue, The New Limits knew this was a natural location for the celebration. Supporting the night will be roots reggae act Mr. Ice from Cambridge and rocksteady band The Steady 45s on tour from Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now.

First single and leadoff track “Loss for Words” starts with a burst of soulful energy from the rhythm section, welcoming a catchy horn line to create a groove that sets the tone for the rest of the record. In the two years since their initial EP’s release, the band began to experiment with a more soul-oriented sound, which shows in tracks like “What’s The Worst That Could Happen” and “Up in the Air”. With “Stir the Pot”, the band channels The Aggrolites for a funky, mid-tracklist jam. Showing further diversity, tracks like “New Way” and “Part of Me” have a more contemplative, reggae feel that successfully contrasts the rest of the album’s energy.

Track List

1. Loss For Words

2. Transition

3. New Way

4. Up in the Air

5. Stir the Pot

6. What’s the Worst That Could Happen

7. Champion (Underdog)

8. I’ll Never Listen

9. Fuego

10. Part of Me

11. Priceless

Praise for the New Limits:

“The New Limits were certainly raised on the tunes during the heyday of American ska; however their take on the genre is no carbon copy.” – Skaboom.com

“The band is anchored by a tight rhythm section laying a foundation for soulful vocals and a horn section that knows exactly how to complement a song.” – Steven Bauer, Readjunk.com

“I felt like this band could do no wrong…I can’t state how much this set kicked ass.” – Skot Silver, Scott Silva’s Writings & Ramblings