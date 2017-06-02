The Push Stars Launch Kickstarter Campaign To Release New Album!

The Push Stars are back! The band confirmed they were going to release a new album back in November, and now things are set in motion. The Push Stars have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the new album and it already seems like they are off to a great start! It looks like the album will be out in October and I can’t wait!



The campaign has loads of things to purchase like digital download, album, merch, signed merch, signed lyrics, VIP meet & greets, an hour chat with the band, or even have dinner with the band. Of course if you got 10k lying around under your mattress, you can book the full rock band to perform at your very own private party. I got a few pennies to my name so I won’t be able to do that one.

The band posted a video, in their own special way, discussing the campaign and even came us some previews of the new songs. They also commented on the page: