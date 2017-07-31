The Selecter Playing Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on August 9th

The Selecter will embark on another North America tour in August, which kicks off in Fairfield, CT on August 7th at Stage One. My buddies Rude Boy George will open for them for that show, as well as the show in Brooklyn at the Knitting Factory. The Pandemics will also open for the Brooklyn show. The New Yorker has a quick blurb about the upcoming Brooklyn show so you know it’s going to be good! Tickets are on sale so get your ass to a ska show and dance your ass off!



Besides some headline dates, The Selecter will also open for Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on some dates which will be a killer show to see!

The Selecter also have a new album coming out, along with a video that we posted last week or so here.

Tour Dates

Aug 07 Fairfield Theatre Company Fairfield, CT

Aug 08 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Aug 09 Knitting Factory New York, NY

Aug 10 Cuisine En Locale / ONCE Somerville, MA

Aug 11 Sculpture Park Denver, CO

Aug 12 Great Saltair Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 14 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

Aug 15 UBC Vancouver, Canada

Aug 16 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA

Aug 18 Avila Beach Avila Beach, CA

Aug 19 Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA

Aug 20 Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA

Aug 22 Rawhide Event Center Chandler, AZ

Aug 23 Discovery Ventura Ventura, CA

Aug 24 Petco Park San Diego, CA

Aug 25 Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV

Aug 26 Glen Helen Amphitheater formerly San Manuel Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA