The Smith Street Band Releasing New Album on April 7th

Australia’s The Smith Street Band are set to release their new album More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me on April 7th. the Album will be released on Side One Dummy. You can pre-order it now here.



All breakups are tough, but there’s always that one that feels like the entire world is falling in on you. On their new album, More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me, Australia’s The Smith Street Band set off on a mission to document the entirety of singer/guitarist Wil Wagner’s self-described “armageddon breakup.”

There’s a lyrical narrative running through the entire album, something the band has never really done before, that tracks this tumultuous relationship from start to finish. With the help of producer, labelmate and friend Jeff Rosenstock, More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me is poised to be The Smith Street Band’s strongest record yet.

A song about falling a little too hard a little too fast, the band’s new single “Birthdays” paints the style of detailed narrative that we have come to expect of singer/guitarist Wil Wagner’s lyrics.

The new single is accompanied by a brilliant video directed by Neal Walters, who was also responsible for the heartwarming video for “Death To The Lads” which featured each band members’ moms. The “Birthdays” video tells a tale of growing up, love and technology — all consistent themes throughout The Smith Street Band’s career to-date.

The eagerly awaited follow up to 2014’s breakthrough album, Throw Me In The River, was written while the band traversed the globe playing music and making friends in countless countries. From enormous festivals like Reading and Leeds (UK), Groezrock (Belgium) and Splendour in the Grass to stageless squats across Europe and American dive bars, The Smith Street Band have seen it all and they’ve poured those experiences into their boldest and most ambitious release to date.

Recorded in the picturesque surrounds of Stinson Beach, California at Panoramic House, the record also features a world class cast behind the desk. The sessions were produced by longtime friend and collaborator Jeff Rosenstock, engineered by Jack Shirley (Joyce Manor, Deafheaven, Hard Girls), mixed by John Agnello (Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., The Hold Steady) and mastered by Greg Calbi (Bob Dylan, Ramones, Bruce Springsteen).