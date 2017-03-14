The Travoltas’ Releasing New Album “Until We Hit The Shore” In April

The Travoltas have returned and will be releasing a new full-length called Until We Hit The Shore on April 21st via White Russian Records. This is their first full-length since 2004’s The High School Reunion! Although, they did release a 4-song EP called The Longest Wait in 2014. Either way, I’m beyond excited to hear new music from the Travoltas, a truly underrated pop punk band from Netherlands!



You can hear a new song below!



If you want to pay in Euro prices, you can pre-order the album now. The White Russian store has an exclusive blue version vinyl available, limited to only 100 copies. At least we don’t have to wait that long for the new album!

Hopefully The Travoltas will finally make a trek over to the US this year.

Here’s a great cover they did 2 years ago as well:

