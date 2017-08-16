The White Buffalo Announces “The Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights” Tour

The White Buffalo is heading out on “The Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights” tour starting this November! The tour is to support his new album of the same name, which will be out on October 6th. The tour will be stopping at Brooklyn Bowl on December 10th in Brooklyn. All tickets will go on sale at 10am local time this Friday August 18th, and can be purchased here: http://thewhitebuffalo.com/tour/.



The White Buffalo also premiered a new track called “Avalon” on Billboard that sounds pretty damn good! Check it out!

Tour Dates

Sep 14 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN

Sep 23 Farm To Fork Festival Sacramento, CA

Nov 10 Top Hat Lounge Missoula, MT

Nov 11 Pub Station Billings, MT

Nov 12 Eagles Bozeman, MT

Nov 14 Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID

Nov 15 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 18 Belly Up Aspen Aspen, CO

Nov 18 The Oak Room at Oskar Blues Tasty Longmont, CO

Nov 19 The Bridge at Sante Fe Brewing Santa Fe, NM

Dec 01 Cedar Cultural Center Minneapolis, MN

Dec 02 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

Dec 03 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI

Dec 05 The Grog Shop Cleveland, OH

Dec 06 The Shelter Detroit, MI

Dec 08 Aura Portland, ME

Dec 09 Showcase Lounge South Burlington, VT

Dec 10 Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY

Dec 12 The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Dec 13 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Dec 15 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

Jan 13 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Jan 19 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Jan 20 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Jan 23 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA

Jan 24 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Jan 26 Hi-Fi Music Hall Eugene, OR

Jan 27 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

Jan 28 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Feb 09 The Loft Atlanta, GA

Feb 10 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC

Feb 11 Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC

Feb 13 Zanzabar Louisville, KY

Feb 14 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN

Feb 16 The Hi Tone Cafe Memphis, TN

Feb 17 The Parish Room at House Of Blues New Orleans, LA

Feb 18 House of Blues – Bronze Peacock Houston, TX

Feb 20 The Parish Austin, TX

Feb 21 Club Dada Dallas, TX

Feb 23 Club Congress Tucson, AZ

Feb 24 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ