Today Is The Last Day To Help Save The London International Ska Fest!

Today is the last day to help save London International Ska Fest! Founder Sean Flowerdew has been campaigning to raise funds for future ska fests in London and needs your help.



So far, the festival has raised £8000 (that’s British pounds..I think) and have 112 patrons signed up in just over 2 weeks! But there is still lots more to be raised in order for the ska festival to survive.

You can “Become a Patron”, where you can get different rewards (festival tickets, t-shirts, credited in the 2018 festival book & more) but you got to donate now!

The debts have steadily risen since the losses in 2011 and 2012 and are now at a point where Sean can no longer fund the festival by himself so he’s been reaching out to friends of the festival, bands & DJs who’ve played it since it’s launch in 1988 and fans of ska, rocksteady, reggae and 2 Tone music.

Sean thinks that The London Intl Ska Festival is a vital event that people value and want to see continue and I agree!

Please help TODAY! Donate and help here: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-save-the-london-intl-ska-festival/