Vans Warped Tour 2017 Is Actually Decent This Year!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 22nd, 2017
I can’t remember the last time I’ve been to the Vans Warped Tour. Let’s just say, the lineup they have in the past few years/decade hasn’t been worth the hassle to go out to Long Island or NJ. At least to me, and I’m sure kids will be pissed off at this year’s lineup too. Can’t make everybody happy. It seems Kevin Lyman is trying something different this year to keep up with Punk Rock Bowling and Riot Fest and bringing on a wider range of music styles that everybody can like. I certainly like this lineup and will probably go this year.
Some of the bands that stick out in my mind include: GWAR, The Adolescents, Anti-Flag, The Ataris, Sick Of It All, Strung Out, Bad Cop / Bad Cop, Save Ferris, Hatebreed, Candiria, American Authors, Goldfinger, The Dickies, The Suicide Machines, Big D and The Kids Table, Street Dogs, Sonic Boom Six, Alestorm, Riverboat Gamblers, T.S.O.L., Valient Thorr and more!
The full lineup:
JOURNEYS LEFT FOOT
Attila (6/16 – 7/2, 7/6 – 8/6)
Bowling For Soup (6/27 – 7/2, 7/26, 7/27, 7/29, 7/30)
CKY
Futuristic (6/16 – 6/23, 6/25 – 8/6)
Hawthorne Heights
I Prevail
Jule Vera
New Years Day
Sammy Adams (6/16 – 7/28, 8/1 – 8/6)
Watsky (6/17 – 7/14, 7/16 – 7/18, 7/20, 7/21, 7/23 – 8/6)
Never Shout Never (6/27 – 7/7)
HARD ROCK
The Adolescents
The Alarm (7/7 – 7/16, 8/4 – 8/6)
Anti-Flag (6/27 – 7/24)
The Ataris (6/16 – 8/1)
Bad Cop/Bad Cop
The Dickies (6/16 – 6/22, 6/24, 6/25)
Doll Skin (6/16 – 6/25)
Fire From The Gods
Municipal Waste (6/16 – 7/2, 7/7 – 8/6)
Sick Of It All (6/21 – 8/6)
Strung Out (6/16 – 7/11, 8/4 – 8/6)
Suicide Machines (7/18 – 7/21)
T.S.O.L. (7/22 – 8/6)
Valient Thorr
SKULLCANDY
Alestorm (6/21 – 8/6)
Bad Seed Rising (6/16 – 7/4)
Barb Wire Dolls
Big D And The Kids Table (7/6 –7/16)
Microwave
Riverboat Gamblers (7/29, 7/30)
Sonic Boom Six
Stacked Like Pancakes (7/18 – 8/6)
Street Dogs (7/6 – 7/16)
Twilight Creeps (8/4 – 8/6)
War On Women
The White Noise
William Control
FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY
Bad Omens (7/4 – 7/24)
Boston Manor
Carousel Kings (6/15 – 7/5)
Courage My Love
Creeper
The Dukes
Eternal Boy
The Fantastic Plastics (6/16 – 7/2)
Feeki
Farewell Winters
The Gospel Youth
Knocked Loose
Movements
Naked Walrus (6/23, 6/24)
One Last Shot (7/7 – 7/10)
Playboy Manbaby (6/22, 8/6)
Sarah and The Safe Word
Separations (7/6 – 7/24)
Shattered Sun (7/26 – 8/6)
tiLLie (7/26 – 8/6)
Trophy Eyes
MUTANT NORTH
The Acacia Strain
Being As An Ocean
Candiria (6/21 – 8/6)
Counterparts
Fit For A King
Hatebreed (6/21 – 8/6)
Silent Planet
Stick To Your Guns (6/16 – 7/2, 7/6 – 8/6)
Sylar
MUTANT SOUTH
After The Burial
Blessthefall
Carnifex
Emmure
GWAR
Hundredth
Silverstein
Sworn In
Too Close To Touch
JOURNEYS RIGHT FOOT
American Authors (6/16 – 7/19, 7/21 – 8/6)
Andy Black
Beartooth (6/28 – 8/6)
Dance Gavin Dance
Goldfinger (6/16, 6/17, 8/4 – 8/6)
Hands Like Houses
Memphis May Fire
Neck Deep
Our Last Night
Save Ferris (6/22 – 8/1, 8/5)
Streetlight Manifesto (6/24)
The Dates:
6.17 Portland, Or
6.21 Albuquerque, Nm
6.22 Phoenix, Az
6.23 Las Vegas, Nv
6.24 Salt Lake City, Ut
6.25 Denver, Co
6.27 Nashville, Tn
6.28 New Orleans, La
6.29 Atlanta, Ga
6.30 Orlando, Fl
7.01 Tampa, Fl
7.02 West Palm Beach, Fl
7.04 Wilmington, Nc
7.06 Charlotte, Nc
7.07 Philadelphia, Pa
7.08 Long Island, Ny
7.09 Hartford, Ct
7.10 Scranton, Pa
7.11 Virginia Beach, Va
7.12 Boston, Ma
7.13 Buffalo, Ny
7.14 Pittsburgh, Pa
7.15 Holmdel, Nj
7.16 Washington, Dc
7.18 Cleveland, Oh
7.19 Cincinnati, Oh
7.20 Indianapolis, In
7.21 Detroit, Mi
7.22 Chicago, Il
7.23 Minneapolis, Mn
7.24 Milwaukee, Wi
7.26 St. Louis, Mo
7.27 Kansas City, Ks
7.28 Dallas, Tx
7.29 San Antonio, Tx
7.30 Houston, Tx
8.01 Las Cruces, Nm
8.04 San Francisco, Ca
8.05 San Diego, Ca
8.06 Los Angeles, Ca