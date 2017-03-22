Vans Warped Tour 2017 Is Actually Decent This Year!

I can’t remember the last time I’ve been to the Vans Warped Tour. Let’s just say, the lineup they have in the past few years/decade hasn’t been worth the hassle to go out to Long Island or NJ. At least to me, and I’m sure kids will be pissed off at this year’s lineup too. Can’t make everybody happy. It seems Kevin Lyman is trying something different this year to keep up with Punk Rock Bowling and Riot Fest and bringing on a wider range of music styles that everybody can like. I certainly like this lineup and will probably go this year.



Some of the bands that stick out in my mind include: GWAR, The Adolescents, Anti-Flag, The Ataris, Sick Of It All, Strung Out, Bad Cop / Bad Cop, Save Ferris, Hatebreed, Candiria, American Authors, Goldfinger, The Dickies, The Suicide Machines, Big D and The Kids Table, Street Dogs, Sonic Boom Six, Alestorm, Riverboat Gamblers, T.S.O.L., Valient Thorr and more!

The full lineup:

JOURNEYS LEFT FOOT

Attila (6/16 – 7/2, 7/6 – 8/6)

Bowling For Soup (6/27 – 7/2, 7/26, 7/27, 7/29, 7/30)

CKY

Futuristic (6/16 – 6/23, 6/25 – 8/6)

Hawthorne Heights

I Prevail

Jule Vera

New Years Day

Sammy Adams (6/16 – 7/28, 8/1 – 8/6)

Watsky (6/17 – 7/14, 7/16 – 7/18, 7/20, 7/21, 7/23 – 8/6)

Never Shout Never (6/27 – 7/7)

HARD ROCK

The Adolescents

The Alarm (7/7 – 7/16, 8/4 – 8/6)

Anti-Flag (6/27 – 7/24)

The Ataris (6/16 – 8/1)

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

The Dickies (6/16 – 6/22, 6/24, 6/25)

Doll Skin (6/16 – 6/25)

Fire From The Gods

Municipal Waste (6/16 – 7/2, 7/7 – 8/6)

Sick Of It All (6/21 – 8/6)

Strung Out (6/16 – 7/11, 8/4 – 8/6)

Suicide Machines (7/18 – 7/21)

T.S.O.L. (7/22 – 8/6)

Valient Thorr

SKULLCANDY

Alestorm (6/21 – 8/6)

Bad Seed Rising (6/16 – 7/4)

Barb Wire Dolls

Big D And The Kids Table (7/6 –7/16)

Microwave

Riverboat Gamblers (7/29, 7/30)

Sonic Boom Six

Stacked Like Pancakes (7/18 – 8/6)

Street Dogs (7/6 – 7/16)

Twilight Creeps (8/4 – 8/6)

War On Women

The White Noise

William Control

FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

Bad Omens (7/4 – 7/24)

Boston Manor

Carousel Kings (6/15 – 7/5)

Courage My Love

Creeper

The Dukes

Eternal Boy

The Fantastic Plastics (6/16 – 7/2)

Feeki

Farewell Winters

The Gospel Youth

Knocked Loose

Movements

Naked Walrus (6/23, 6/24)

One Last Shot (7/7 – 7/10)

Playboy Manbaby (6/22, 8/6)

Sarah and The Safe Word

Separations (7/6 – 7/24)

Shattered Sun (7/26 – 8/6)

tiLLie (7/26 – 8/6)

Trophy Eyes

MUTANT NORTH

The Acacia Strain

Being As An Ocean

Candiria (6/21 – 8/6)

Counterparts

Fit For A King

Hatebreed (6/21 – 8/6)

Silent Planet

Stick To Your Guns (6/16 – 7/2, 7/6 – 8/6)

Sylar

MUTANT SOUTH

After The Burial

Blessthefall

Carnifex

Emmure

GWAR

Hundredth

Silverstein

Sworn In

Too Close To Touch

JOURNEYS RIGHT FOOT

American Authors (6/16 – 7/19, 7/21 – 8/6)

Andy Black

Beartooth (6/28 – 8/6)

Dance Gavin Dance

Goldfinger (6/16, 6/17, 8/4 – 8/6)

Hands Like Houses

Memphis May Fire

Neck Deep

Our Last Night

Save Ferris (6/22 – 8/1, 8/5)

Streetlight Manifesto (6/24)

The Dates:

6.17 Portland, Or

6.21 Albuquerque, Nm

6.22 Phoenix, Az

6.23 Las Vegas, Nv

6.24 Salt Lake City, Ut

6.25 Denver, Co

6.27 Nashville, Tn

6.28 New Orleans, La

6.29 Atlanta, Ga

6.30 Orlando, Fl

7.01 Tampa, Fl

7.02 West Palm Beach, Fl

7.04 Wilmington, Nc

7.06 Charlotte, Nc

7.07 Philadelphia, Pa

7.08 Long Island, Ny

7.09 Hartford, Ct

7.10 Scranton, Pa

7.11 Virginia Beach, Va

7.12 Boston, Ma

7.13 Buffalo, Ny

7.14 Pittsburgh, Pa

7.15 Holmdel, Nj

7.16 Washington, Dc

7.18 Cleveland, Oh

7.19 Cincinnati, Oh

7.20 Indianapolis, In

7.21 Detroit, Mi

7.22 Chicago, Il

7.23 Minneapolis, Mn

7.24 Milwaukee, Wi

7.26 St. Louis, Mo

7.27 Kansas City, Ks

7.28 Dallas, Tx

7.29 San Antonio, Tx

7.30 Houston, Tx

8.01 Las Cruces, Nm

8.04 San Francisco, Ca

8.05 San Diego, Ca

8.06 Los Angeles, Ca