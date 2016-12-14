Voodoo Glow Skulls Announce Spring Tour Dates

Voodoo Glow Skulls have announced tour dates for March that will see them start from the West and South, up to the East Coast and Midwest. In Chicago, they will be joined by Pilfers but not sure if they will be playing the Brooklyn show at Knitting Factory. So far, Hub City Stompers are playing that show in Brooklyn on the 24th of March.



Tour Dates

March 03 Liquid Joes, Salt Lake City, UT

March 04 The Marquis Theater, Denver, CO, US

March 05 Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

March 06 Duck Room, Blueberry Hill, St Louis, MO, US

March 07 High Watt, Nashville, TN

March 08 Star Bar, Atlanta, GA

March 10-13 Salty Dog Cruise

March 15 Local 662, St Petersburg, FL, US with Askultura

March 16 Will’s Pub, Orlando, FL, US

March 17 Churchill’s, Miami, FL

March 18 Ramas Fest, Puerto Rico

March 21 the Pour House, Charleston, SC

March 22 Banditos, Richmond, VA

March 23 Milkboy Philly, Philadelphia, PA, US

March 24 Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

March 25 Jazz Cafe, Wilkes-Barre, PA

March 26 Ottobar, Baltimore, MD

March 27 Club Cafe, Pittsburgh, PA

March 28 The Basement, Columbus, OH

March 30 Reggies, Chicago, IL with Pilfers

March 31 Triple Rocky 0441 Minneapolis, MN

April 01 The Lookout, Omaha NE

April 02 Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, CO