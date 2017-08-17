Whitesnake’s Classic 1987 Album Get Super Deluxe Edition Treatment

Whitesnake’s classic 1987 Self-Titled album will be released in super deluxe edition treatment. If only I could grow my mullet back…or any hair for that matter. There will be 4 CD/DVDs of the original album, which will be remastered. Plus there will be unreleased live and studio recordings, videos, and a documentary. It will be released via Rhino on October 6th.



Here’s the full press release about the new edition:

Whitesnake had already released a string of Top 10 albums in England before the band conquered the world in 1987 with their eponymous record, also known in some countries as 1987, which was certified multi-platinum and featured the smash single “Here I Go Again.” The classic album turns 30 this year and Rhino is celebrating with four new versions, including an expansive boxed set.

WHITESNAKE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION will be available on October 6 for $49.98. The 4-CD/DVD collection includes the original album with newly remastered sound, unreleased live and studio recordings, classic music videos, concert footage, a 30 minute documentary, featuring a new interview with David Coverdale, Whitesnake’s founder and lead singer. The music comes with a 60-page hardbound book that’s filled with rare and unseen photos from the era, an extended essay based on new interviews with Coverdale, plus a booklet of the album’s lyrics, handwritten by Coverdale. The audio will also be available via digital download and streaming services.

Three other versions of WHITESNAKE will also be available the same day. A Deluxe Edition will be available in both 2-CD ($19.98) and 2-LP ($29.98) versions, each including the newly remastered album expanded with a selection of unreleased bonus recordings. A single-disc version of the newly remastered album will also be available.

This also marks the first release under a newly signed catalog deal with Whitesnake and Rhino Entertainment, the catalog division of Warner Music Group. This new deal includes both the North American and Japanese rights, marking the first time a substantial amount of the Whitesnake catalog will reside under Warner Music Group worldwide.

“It gives me great joy to finally have so much of my Whitesnake catalog all under the same roof with the Warner family and I’m thrilled to be now working with this tremendous team on a worldwide basis,” says Coverdale. “I have great memories of being with Warner back in my days with Deep Purple then when I was with Geffen, when they were distributed by Warner, so it feels like coming home to now have Whitesnake there. This elaborate reissue is the perfect project to kick off the new relationship.”

“Whitesnake is one of the all-time great rock ‘n’ roll bands, with David being an absolute icon as a vocalist and front man,” says Rhino President Mark Pinkus. “We are absolutely thrilled to now have so much of the Whitesnake catalog with Warner on a global basis and are excited for the fans to see what great releases we have planned for the coming years.”

Soon after its release in April 1987, WHITESNAKE became a huge success around the world, selling multi million copies. It peaked at #2 on the Billboard album chart and spawned four popular singles: “Still Of The Night,” “Give Me All Your Love,” “Is This Love” (which reached #2) and the #1 hit “Here I Go Again.”

WHITESNAKE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION comes with an entire disc of unreleased live performances featuring Adrian Vandenberg, Vivian Campbell & Tommy Aldridge, recorded during the band’s 1987-88 tour. The music includes live versions of several tracks from “1987”, plus Whitesnake classics “Slide It In,” “Love Ain’t No Stranger,” and “Slow An’ Easy.”

An additional disc spotlights the creative process behind WHITESNAKE with a selection of 11 unreleased demo and rehearsal recordings, including early versions of nearly every song on the album called 87 Evolutions. The final disc introduces newly remixed versions the album’s four singles, and includes rare radio mixes, as well as songs from 87 Versions, an EP released exclusively in Japan.

The DVD from WHITESNAKE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION includes music videos for the four singles, all of which have been carefully restored and remixed in 5.1 Surround Sound for the first time ever. In addition, the DVD also features a new 30 minute documentary about the making of WHITESNAKE, a new promo video made especially for this set of the 1988 version of “Here I Go Again” and unreleased live footage from the 1987-88 tour.

WHITESNAKE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

4CD/DVD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album 2017 Remaster

1. “Still Of The Night”

2. “Give Me All Your Love”

3. “Bad Boys”

4. “Is This Love”

5. “Here I Go Again 87”

6. “Straight For The Heart”

7. “Looking For Love”

8. “Children Of The Night”

9. “You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

10. “Crying In The Rain”

11. “Don’t Turn Away”

Disc Two: Snakeskin Boots [Live On Tour 1987-88]

1. “Bad Boys/Children Of The Night” *

2. “Slide It In” *

3. “Slow An’ Easy” *

4. “Here I Go Again” *

5. “Guilty Of Love” *

6. “Is This Love” *

7. “Love Ain’t No Stranger” *

8. Guitar Solo – Adrian and Vivian *

9. “Crying In The Rain” *

10. “Still Of The Night” *

11. “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” *

12. “Give Me All Your Love” *

Disc Three: 87 Evolutions [Demos and Rehearsals]

1. “Still Of The Night” *

2. “Give Me All Your Love” *

3. “Bad Boys” *

4. “Is This Love” *

5. “Straight For the Heart” *

6. “Looking For Love” *

7. “Children Of The Night” *

8. “You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again” *

9. “Crying In The Rain” *

10. “Don’t Turn Away” *

11. “Crying In The Rain” (Lil’ Mountain Alternate Take Ruff Mix) *

Disc Four: 87 Versions [2017 Remixes]

1. “Still Of The Night” – Remix *

2. “Is This Love” – Remix *

3. “Give Me All Your Love” – Remix *

4. “Here I Go Again 87” – Remix *

5. “Standing In The Shadows” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

6. “Looking For Love” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

7. “You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

8. “Need Your Love So Bad” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

9. “Here I Go Again” – Radio Mix

10. “Give Me All Your Love” – Single Version

DVD

1. “Still Of The Night” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

2. “Here I Go Again 87” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

3. “Is This Love” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

4. “Give Me All Your Love” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

5. Documentary about the making of 1987 Album *

6. “Here I Go Again” – Purplesnake Video Jam *

7. “Crying In The Rain” – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *

8. Band Intros – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *

9. “Still Of The Night” – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *

WHITESNAKE: 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

2LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “Still Of The Night”

2. “Bad Boys”

3. “You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

4. “Straight For The Heart”

5. “Here I Go Again 87”

Side Two

1. “Give Me All Your Love”

2. “Is This Love”

3. “Children Of The Night”

4. “Crying In The Rain”

5. “Don’t Turn Away”

Side Three

1. “Still Of The Night” – 2017 Remix *

2. “Is This Love” – 2017 Remix *

3. “Give Me All Your Love” – 2017 Remix *

4. “Here I Go Again 87” – 2017 Remix *

5. “Looking For Love”

Side Four

1. “Bad Boys/Children of the Night” – Live *

2. “Here I Go Again” – Live *

3. “Is This Love ” – Live *

4. “Give Me All Your Love” – Live *

5. “Still of the Night” – Live *

WHITESNAKE: 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

2CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album 2017 Remaster

1. “Still Of The Night”

2. “Give Me All Your Love”

3. “Bad Boys”

4. “Is This Love”

5. “Here I Go Again 87”

6. “Straight For The Heart”

7. “Looking For Love”

8. “Children Of The Night”

9. “You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

10. “Crying In The Rain”

11. “Don’t Turn Away”

Disc Two: Snakeskin Boots [Live On Tour 1987-88]

1. “Bad Boys/Children Of The Night” *

2. “Slide It In” *

3. “Slow An’ Easy” *

4. “Here I Go Again” *

5. “Guilty Of Love” *

6. “Is This Love” *

7. “Love Ain’t No Stranger” *

8. Guitar Solo – Adrian and Vivian *

9. “Crying In The Rain” *

10. “Still Of The Night” *

11. “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” *

12. “Give Me All Your Love” *

*Previously unreleased