Willie Nile Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Willie Nile has announced that he will be doing a new album and launched a PledgeMusic campaign to raise funds for it. The new album will feature nothing but Bob Dylan covers, which kind of makes sense since Dylan is obviously an influence. Not sure which tracks Willie will do but I’d imagine there will be some popular Bob Dylan tunes and then some rare ones. You can pre-order various things at PledgeMusic now.



From Willie Nile’s PledgeMusic page:

I was invited to sing four songs in NYC last May at an event celebrating Bob Dylan’s 75th birthday. It was a great night but what struck me about the evening was how current and timely so many of the songs played that night were to the world we now live in. They ring as true today as they did back when they were written. There’s a raw beauty that comes alive on hearing them whether on a city backstreet or on a far off mountain side under the stars. There’s something real and connecting and human with a great song and it was a joy to hear them and to sing them and to celebrate Bob and his magical collection of songs that night. It was there that the idea for this album was born.

These songs meant the world to me when I was younger and they mean the world to me now. The mystic leap of faith it took to write them and the courage it took to believe and make a stand in hopes for something better makes my heart sing and wander, now, as it did when I first heard them.

Some people say no. Some people say maybe. Bob Dylan said yes. And I believed him then and I believe him now. This album looks to celebrate these beautiful works.

I think this will be a very special album and would love to have you on board with us on the journey. You can check out some items and experiences available below, and by joining us here on PledgeMusic you will gain access to exclusive updates from time to time as well!

Make sure to stay tuned to the page, as more surprises will be added along the way! This is going to be fun and we look forward to you enjoying it with us.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Light of Day, a charity that raises money for Parkinson’s Research and an organization that I’ve happily been a part of for many years.

Heartfelt thanks for all your enthusiasm and support these past years. Here’s to a new chapter and more music and magic on the road ahead!

Love and best,

Willie