Ziggy Marley & Dispatch Headlining 5th Annual Levitate Music & Arts Festival

5th Annual Levitate Music & Arts Festival has announced the initial lineup. Dispatch, Ziggy Marley, Umphrey’s McGee, Lake Street Drive, Stick Figure, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and others have been announced. The festival will happening on July 8th and July 9th in Marshfield, MA. Early bird Tickets & VIP tickets are on sale now!



FESTIVAL DETAILS

The Fifth Annual Levitate Music and Arts Festival

Dates: Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th, 2017

Venue: Marshfield Fairgrounds

Address: 140 Main Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

Tickets: On Sale January 18th, 2017 $99 – 2 Day Tickets

All Ages

Full Artist Line-Up:

● Dispatch

● Ziggy Marley

● Umphrey’s McGee

● Lake Street Dive

● Stick Figure

● The Revivalists

● Twiddle

● Deer Tick

● Trevor Hall

● JJ Grey & Mofro

● Rubblebucket

● Ripe

● Rebirth Brass Band

● Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

● Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

● Ghost of Paul Revere

● Quinn Sullivan

● Landon McNamara

● Six Fox Whiskey

The “biggest little festival” in Massachusetts just grew a little bigger. Starting off as a humble friendly barbeque, the Levitate Music and Arts Festival has since grown into a full-fledged weekend-long festival featuring top national touring acts, expecting a draw of over 10,000 fans per day. The fifth year will see the festival running two days: Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th. The festival has gathered a lot of attention from fans and press alike most notably receiving a nomination from Pollstar Concert Industry Awards for “Music Festival of the Year.” Levitate blossomed in part thanks to rave reviews from The Boston Globe, Vanyaland, JamBase, and Live For Live Music, who have cited previous lineups as “supremely stacked” and “explosive. Join us in Marshfield, MA for 2 days of music, 3 stages, 20 bands, art vendors, food trucks, and cold beer. Performances by Dispatch, Ziggy Marley, Umphrey’s McGee, Lake Street Drive, Stick Figure, The Revivalists, JJ Grey & Mofro, Twiddle, Deer Tick, Trevor Hall, Rubblebucket, Ripe, Rebirth Brass Band, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Ghost of Paul Revere, Quinn Sullivan, Landon Mcnamara, and Six Fox Whiskey. Tickets on sale now! Levitate provides a unique and affordable festival experience fit for the entire family. The hand-picked selection and scheduling processes guarantee no overlap between major acts, meaning fans can enjoy the full offerings of every artist. It also allows for a one-of-a-kind lineup that is sure to stand apart from those of the shockingly similar major summertime festivals, all while maintaining a homegrown vibe centered around community building.

