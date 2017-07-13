69th Emmy Awards Nominations Announced!

The 69th Emmy Awards Nominations were announced this morning at 11:30am. Game of Thrones is airing too late to qualify so no nominations for them this year. Westworld, Stranger Things, Veep, SNL, the Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, FEUD: Bette and Joan, House of Cards, Better Call Saul, The Night Of got a bunch of nominations. I’m really pulling for Westworld and Stranger Things to win since they were the best series not named Game of Thrones.



The 69th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17 (8:00pm-11:00 PM (yeah right)) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will be hosting.

Here are some of the nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul • AMC

The Crown • Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

House Of Cards • Netflix

Stranger Things • Netflix

This Is Us • NBC

Westworld • HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta • FX Networks

Master Of None • Netflix

Modern Family • ABC

Silicon Valley • HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix

Veep • HBO

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies • HBO

Fargo • FX Networks

FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks

Genius • National Geographic

The Night Of • HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings, The Americans • FX Networks

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Better Call Saul • AMC

Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood, House Of Cards • Netflix

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan, Ray Donovan • Showtime

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, This Is Us • NBC

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, This Is Us • NBC

Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Ford, Westworld • HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings, The Americans • FX Networks

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown • Netflix

Elisabeth Moss as Offred, The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood, House Of Cards • Netflix

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, How To Get Away With Murder • ABC

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Westworld • HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover as Earn Marks, Atlanta • FX Networks

Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets / Dale Baskets, Baskets • FX Networks

Anthony Anderson as Andre Johnson, black-ish • ABC

Aziz Ansari as Dev, Master Of None • Netflix

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, Shameless • Showtime

Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman, Transparent • Amazon

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox, Better Things • FX Networks

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, black-ish • ABC

Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson, Grace And Frankie • Netflix

Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein, Grace And Frankie • Netflix

Allison Janney as Bonnie, Mom • CBS

Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, Veep • HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor In Limited Series Or Movie

Ewan McGregor as Ray Stussy/Emmit Stussy, Fargo • FX Networks

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, Genius • National Geographic

Riz Ahmed as Nasir “Naz” Khan, The Night Of • HBO

Rites John Turturro as John Stone, The Night Of • HBO

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS

Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff, The Wizard Of Lies • HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress In Limited Series Or Movie

Felicity Huffman as Jeanette Hesby, American Crime • ABC

Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Big Little Lies • HBO

Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie, Big Little Lies • HBO

Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, Fargo • FX Networks

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Better Call Saul • AMC

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, The Crown • Netflix

Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson, Homeland • Showtime

Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper, House Of Cards • Netflix

David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Stranger Things • Netflix

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill, This Is Us • NBC

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Westworld • HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

Samira Wiley as Moira, The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, Orange Is The New Black • Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Stranger Things • Netflix

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, This Is Us • NBC

Thandie Newton as Maeve, Westworld • HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, Baskets • FX Networks

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Modern Family • ABC

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live • NBC

Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh, Veep • HBO

Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock, Veep • HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer as Various Characters, Saturday Night Live • NBC

Leslie Jones as Various Characters, Saturday Night Live • NBC

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters, Saturday Night Live • NBC

Kathryn Hahn as Raquel Fein, Transparent • Amazon

Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman, Transparent • Amazon

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer, Veep • HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright, Big Little Lies • HBO

David Thewlis as V.M. Varga, Fargo • FX Networks

Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks

Stanley Tucci as Jack Warner, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks

Bill Camp as Homicide Det. Dennis Box, The Night Of • HBO

Michael Kenneth Williams as Freddy Knight, The Night Of • HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Regina King as Kimara Walters, American Crime • ABC

Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Big Little Lies • HBO

Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Big Little Lies • HBO

Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks

Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks

Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff, The Wizard Of Lies • HBO

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero • Netflix

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love • NBC

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks • HBO

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS

The Wizard Of Lies • HBO

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO

The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS

Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS

American Ninja Warrior • NBC

Project Runway • Lifetime

Top Chef • Bravo

The Voice • NBC

Outstanding Animated Program

Archer • Archer Dreamland: No Good Deed • FX Networks

Bob’s Burgers • Bob, Actually • FOX

Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First) • Disney Channel

The Simpsons • The Town • FOX

South Park • Member Berries • Comedy Central

You can view the entire list of nominations here.