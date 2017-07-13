69th Emmy Awards Nominations Announced!
TV News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 13th, 2017
The 69th Emmy Awards Nominations were announced this morning at 11:30am. Game of Thrones is airing too late to qualify so no nominations for them this year. Westworld, Stranger Things, Veep, SNL, the Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, FEUD: Bette and Joan, House of Cards, Better Call Saul, The Night Of got a bunch of nominations. I’m really pulling for Westworld and Stranger Things to win since they were the best series not named Game of Thrones.
The 69th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17 (8:00pm-11:00 PM (yeah right)) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will be hosting.
Here are some of the nominations:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul • AMC
The Crown • Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
House Of Cards • Netflix
Stranger Things • Netflix
This Is Us • NBC
Westworld • HBO
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta • FX Networks
Master Of None • Netflix
Modern Family • ABC
Silicon Valley • HBO
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix
Veep • HBO
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies • HBO
Fargo • FX Networks
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks
Genius • National Geographic
The Night Of • HBO
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings, The Americans • FX Networks
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Better Call Saul • AMC
Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood, House Of Cards • Netflix
Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan, Ray Donovan • Showtime
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, This Is Us • NBC
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, This Is Us • NBC
Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Ford, Westworld • HBO
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings, The Americans • FX Networks
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown • Netflix
Elisabeth Moss as Offred, The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
Robin Wright as Claire Underwood, House Of Cards • Netflix
Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, How To Get Away With Murder • ABC
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Westworld • HBO
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover as Earn Marks, Atlanta • FX Networks
Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets / Dale Baskets, Baskets • FX Networks
Anthony Anderson as Andre Johnson, black-ish • ABC
Aziz Ansari as Dev, Master Of None • Netflix
William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, Shameless • Showtime
Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman, Transparent • Amazon
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox, Better Things • FX Networks
Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, black-ish • ABC
Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson, Grace And Frankie • Netflix
Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein, Grace And Frankie • Netflix
Allison Janney as Bonnie, Mom • CBS
Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, Veep • HBO
Outstanding Lead Actor In Limited Series Or Movie
Ewan McGregor as Ray Stussy/Emmit Stussy, Fargo • FX Networks
Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, Genius • National Geographic
Riz Ahmed as Nasir “Naz” Khan, The Night Of • HBO
Rites John Turturro as John Stone, The Night Of • HBO
Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS
Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff, The Wizard Of Lies • HBO
Outstanding Lead Actress In Limited Series Or Movie
Felicity Huffman as Jeanette Hesby, American Crime • ABC
Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Big Little Lies • HBO
Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie, Big Little Lies • HBO
Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, Fargo • FX Networks
Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks
Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Better Call Saul • AMC
John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, The Crown • Netflix
Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson, Homeland • Showtime
Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper, House Of Cards • Netflix
David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Stranger Things • Netflix
Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill, This Is Us • NBC
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Westworld • HBO
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
Samira Wiley as Moira, The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, Orange Is The New Black • Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Stranger Things • Netflix
Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, This Is Us • NBC
Thandie Newton as Maeve, Westworld • HBO
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, Baskets • FX Networks
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Modern Family • ABC
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live • NBC
Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix
Tony Hale as Gary Walsh, Veep • HBO
Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock, Veep • HBO
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer as Various Characters, Saturday Night Live • NBC
Leslie Jones as Various Characters, Saturday Night Live • NBC
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters, Saturday Night Live • NBC
Kathryn Hahn as Raquel Fein, Transparent • Amazon
Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman, Transparent • Amazon
Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer, Veep • HBO
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright, Big Little Lies • HBO
David Thewlis as V.M. Varga, Fargo • FX Networks
Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks
Stanley Tucci as Jack Warner, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks
Bill Camp as Homicide Det. Dennis Box, The Night Of • HBO
Michael Kenneth Williams as Freddy Knight, The Night Of • HBO
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Regina King as Kimara Walters, American Crime • ABC
Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Big Little Lies • HBO
Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Big Little Lies • HBO
Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks
Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita, FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks
Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff, The Wizard Of Lies • HBO
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero • Netflix
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love • NBC
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks • HBO
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS
The Wizard Of Lies • HBO
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO
The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS
American Ninja Warrior • NBC
Project Runway • Lifetime
Top Chef • Bravo
The Voice • NBC
Outstanding Animated Program
Archer • Archer Dreamland: No Good Deed • FX Networks
Bob’s Burgers • Bob, Actually • FOX
Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First) • Disney Channel
The Simpsons • The Town • FOX
South Park • Member Berries • Comedy Central
You can view the entire list of nominations here.