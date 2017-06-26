Danny Rebel & the KGB – “Lovehaus”

Record Label: Stomp Records

Genre: Reggae/Ska/Rocksteady

Band Link: Danny Rebel & the KGB on Facebook

Buy On Amazon

Piecing together remnants of unreleased songs and concepts, “Lovehaus” is a collection of scattered tracks that come together to form a solid soundtrack to summer.



“Lovehaus” is technically the second full-length release from the Montreal, Quebec five-piece and my first experience listening to the band. The overall theme and vibe of the album is that of a positive attitude and about having a good time. Danny Rebel & the KGB mix up traditional reggae and rocksteady with a more modern reggae rock feel and lots of soulful ska. While a track like “Take Me Away” has a soothing mellow mood about it with soulful harmonies and powerful bass lines, “Copper Mountain” will have you skanking about your living room or patio deck in two steps flat.

From start to finish, “Lovehaus” is an infectiously good listen and a hidden gem that is the perfect soundtrack to the lazy days of summer and an album that will surely pick you up in the long dreary days of winter.

Bottom Line: An album comprised of random unreleased tracks that, with some musical engineering, manage to fit together nicely as a full-length 11 track album.

Notable Tracks: I Got A Feeling, 200 Proof, Wellington St., Copper Mountain, Pirates

Overall Rating: