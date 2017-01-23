Less Than Jake – “Sound The Alarm”

Record Label: Pure Noise Records

Genre: Ska Punk

Band Link: Lessthanjake.com

Following up the excellent “See the Light” from 2013, “Sound the Alarm” finds Less Than Jake filling the gap between full lengths with EPs, as is the norm.



“Sound the Alarm” finds the band once again in total acceptance of their ska punk roots all the while adding to it their wisdom and experience that comes with more than (not less than) thirty years in the music business.

Songs like the opening track “Call To Arms” as well as “Things Change” could easily be found on “Hello Rockview” or “Losing Streak” while songs such as “Welcome To My Life” and “Years of Living Dangerously” find the band diving into more reggae and two tone ska influences. There just isn’t a bad track out of the bunch.

This EP really reminds me of when Less Than Jake released the “Greetings From” and “Seasons Greetings From” EPs which had a sound that combined everything that LTJ had become at the time to be what is considered the modern LTJ sound. It’s the sound of a band that has mastered their craft and who are doing things on their own terms. And it’s new Less Than Jake music…just buy it and enjoy!

Bottom Line: Another killer kick ass EP from these veteran ska punk stalwarts. 7 tracks of ska punk bliss.

Notable Tracks: Call To Arms, Years of Living Dangerously, Welcome To My Life, Things Change

Overall Rating: