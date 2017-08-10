Michael Giacchino – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Record Label: Sony Masterworks

Genre: Film Score

One of two Michael Giacchino scores were released back in July, the first being Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming! If you’re familiar with Giacchino’s work, you’ll be happy with the outcome.



Fans are treated with the original Spider-Man theme song from the 60s during the Marvel opening sequence. It actually gave me goosebumps hearing it this way and wish it was used again for his main theme. But still, I’m happy with the way his new theme came out. Not sure if the main motif for this is Spidey’s new theme for multiple movies or just the overall theme to the movie. It felts a bit like Ant-Man’s score, horn-driven ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-bum that will get stuck in your head. You first hear it in “Academic Decommitment” and it just gets re-worked throughout the movie, Some think it’s not as catchy as Elfman’s main theme but I think it grows on you by the end of the score.

Besides the main motif, the score is somewhat unforgettable which has been Michael Giacchino’s problem in the past with some scores. Rogue One, aside from a few tracks, is forgettable as well. All the scores work with the movie but to listen to them after seeing the movie, it’s an acquired taste I suppose. I’m not sure why so many Marvel movies have a lack of excellent scores that have that really catchy theme. This one has it’s motifs but it’s nothing to wow about. Again, if Michael used the original Spider-Man theme from the 60s like he did for the quick Marvel intro, this score would have been pretty epic. All the nitpicking aside, the score works for the movie and that’s where it counts. I even found myself humming the new theme “ba ba..ba ba..ba” over and over.

Bottom Line: A good main theme but the rest is just okay.

Notable Tracks: Theme (From Spider-Man Television Series), Academic Decommitment, Monumental Meltdown, Homecoming Suite

