The Bombpops – “Fear Of Missing Out”

Record Label: Fat Wreck Chords

Genre: Punk/Pop Punk

Band Link: theBombpops.com

The Bombpops are a female-fronted four-piece from the sunny shores of San Diego, CA who carries on the sounds of 90s punk and pop punk. Signing to Fat Wreck Chords in the recent past, they fit right in with label mates such as NOFX, Face To Face and Teenage Bottlerocket.



“Fear Of Missing Out” is the band’s first full-length release and it does a fine job of portraying the many sides of punk that encompasses the band’s sound. The intro track “Full Of Lies” is reminiscent of Lagwagon, “CA In July” sounds like something from No Use For A Name’s catalog and “Be Sweet” carries a definite Teenage Bottlerocket flavor to it. And those are just the first three songs on the album!

Now it’s not as if I’m saying that the Bombpops are just a carbon copy or copycat band, by any means. They are one of the many bands that are bringing about the 90s skate punk and pop punk resurgence twenty years later. Growing up in the 90s I’ll definitely say that I’m biased and that is my favorite era of punk music and hearing a band that takes those influences and makes an awesome album such as “Fear Of Missing Out” brings back a lot of nostalgia.

Nostalgia alone is not what makes this album so damn fun and enjoyable. The Bombpops are a talented and high-energy band that wears their influences on their sleeve and are damn proud of it. If you’re looking for an album to rev your engine and get your heart pumping, “Fear Of Missing Out” is just what the doctor ordered.

Bottom Line: The Bombpops sound heavily influenced by the bands on their record label but are young and fresh enough to distinguish themselves from the rest of the crowd.

Notable Tracks: Capable Of Lies, FOMA, Be Sweet, Watch Me Fold

Overall Rating: