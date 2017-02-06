Thievery Corporation – “Temple of I and I”

Record Label: ESL Music, Inc.

DJ duo Rob Garza and Eric Hilton along with their eclectic team of highly trained rhythm session players traveled from their DC home base to the heart of Jamaica in order to create the sounds that would become the 10th studio album of their musical collective known as Thievery Corporation. What better way to do this in such an environment that not only is rich in worldwide musical influence but also functions as the source of most of the group’s inspiration in what has now become a twenty year career of music brought to you by Thievery Corporation.



Present for this latest installment known as Temple of I and I are familiar Thievery Corporation collaborators, independent hip hop artist Mr. Lif and dancehall artist Notch of Born Jamericans, as well as newcomer Jamaican based Racquel Jones. All of whom lay down vocals that help set the overall tone and flavor of the record while endowing a grounded spirit and passion to the inner voice of this record.

Temple of I and I has all of the usual ingredients that have made Thievery Corporation’s signature style of music, a well thought out array of diverse sounds raging from soul, dub, hip hop, and reggae layered with heartfelt vocals of social commentary, sign of the times, and love. It is the range of these styles that continue to be one of the more interesting aspects of the group.

Bottom Line: Temple of I and I is an incorporation, a solid blend of said genres with an unmistakable ambiance that comes across as both seamless and natural infused with an overall sound and theme that is very much influenced by dub and reggae. Press play and enjoy.

Notable Tracks: Letter to the Editor, Strike Root, Ghetto Matrix, True Sons of Zion, Love has no Heart, Lose to Find, Road Block, Fight to Survive

