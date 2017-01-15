Come and Find Me (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Aaron Paul, Annabelle Wallis, Valerie Tian, Garret Dillahunt, Zachary Knighton, Terry Chen

Written By: Zack Whedon

Directed By: Zack Whedon

Studio: Lionsgate

I never heard about Come And Find Me but since it stars Aaron Paul I decided to check it out. It’s also the directorial debut of Joss Whedon’s younger brother, Zack. While the movie could have been better, it’s decent enough to check out on a snowy weekend afternoon.



The movie is about LA couple David (Aaron Paul) and Claire (Annabelle Wallis). Things are all good between the two until one day, Claire goes missing and David can’t find her. A year goes by and David is still puzzled by her disappearance so he begins to track down the limited clues and finds she isn’t the person she said she was.

I thought the movie was decent and offered some suspense and thrills. It was also a romance in a way as well. It made you scream out “what the hell is going on!” a bunch of times. Some things were answered but then 5 more questions would come up. The movie ends poorly because we don’t really know what happens and can only assume what happened. I wish things were fully answered instead of alluded to. The story uses a lot of flashbacks to explain why David is so obsessed with finding his girlfriend. The flashback method kind of bogs down the story and just when you think you’re getting somewhere, you get another flashback.

If I was Aaron Paul’s character, I probably would have bailed on the search after a year or when I encountered the Russians. When they try to do you harm, that’s probably a good indication that your so-called girlfriend is in some deep shit, good or bad. The character is definitely stubborn but Aaron Paul plays him quite well. For the most part, this is Aaron’s movie since he’s in 95 percent of the scenes. I think Zack Whedon’s first movie in the director’s chair was okay; the story certainly could use a little bit of fleshing out. Like for example, who is Claire working for, why did she have those photos, how did the movie end, ya know that sort of thing. I guess we’re to believe, in David’s head, that they made it out alive but don’t think that’s how it played out. Either way, bit frustrating that we didn’t get closure.

The Blu-Ray has 3 or 4 minute featurette and then audio commentary. The featurette wasn’t long and just glanced over things really quick. It give could have been better.I didn’t listen to the commentary yet but maybe Zack would explain why he left the movie open-ended?

Come and Find Me won’t be liked by all but I found it to be entertaining for a limited release/ straight to VOD kind of movie. Aaron Paul is really good in it and I liked the story, just wish it was fleshed out better.

Features

Unraveling the Mysteries of Come and Find Me

Filmmaker Commentary

Audio

English DTS-HD MA 5.1

Video

Widescreen 2.39:1 Color

Bottom Line: This is worth watching for Aaron Paul

Running Time: 112 mins

Rating: R

