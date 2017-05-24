Get Out (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital HD)

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root

Written By: Jordan Peele

Directed By: Jordan Peele

Studio: Universal Studios

Buy On Amazon.com

When Get Out was released in theaters, the hype was very high and I was wondering why a “horror” film was getting so much attention. Turns out, Jordan Peele is a good director and has made quite the thriller with some social commentary mixed in. Definitely a movie to watch!



The movie is about Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young African-American photographer who visits his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents home. When he gets there, he realizes something is strange about everybody’s behavior. Once he finally figures things out, it might too late to…get out. See what I did there?

Get Out isn’t the type of movie I’d go out of my way to see but since it got a lot of praise, I wanted to check it out. In fact, I looked up the wiki entry when the movie was released and spoiled everything for myself just to see if I would like it. I rarely do that before watching a movie but kind of wanted to know if there was a happy ending to it before I sat down to watch this. Thankfully I forgot most of what I read and still enjoyed this very much! I don’t know why the marketing on this was declaring this a horror movie when it was more like a thriller. I heard Jordan Peele call it a social thriller and I agree with that phrase.

I think instead of Get Out, the movie should have been called White People Are Crazy! But I don’t think that would have went over so well. It’s the honest movie title though. I didn’t know what to expect with the movie but ended up really enjoying it. The acting was good for the most part, even though Alison Williams isn’t the best actress in the world. This was her first feature-length film though. You wouldn’t know Daniel Kaluuya was British just based on the film. He does an American accent well, like most Brits. Rod was a scene stealer and added the comic relief. Rod feels like a character Jordan wrote for himself but then decided not to star in his own movie. Bradley Whitford makes a good villain, just like the first movie I remember him in which was Revenge of the Nerds 2.

I thought the story itself was interesting, and having the hypnotic stuff in played into everything nicely. It was a bit silly with the brain stuff at the end but this is a horror/thriller after all. The dialogue was cringey at times but that’s because it was done on purpose. I’m talking about the party scene where all the white people were bringing up race and it was just…awkward and face-palm worthy. I’m sure that happens a lot and was based on previous experiences Jordan had.

The extra include an alternate ending, commentary, a Q&A discussion with Jordan Peele, deleted scenes and more. The alternate ending was a bit of a downer and as I call it, the reality ending. I’m glad Peele picked the ending he went with because at least it ends on a happy note. The deleted scenes were pretty good, mostly extended scenes or scenes that added some depth to some characters. That’s about 20 something minutes long and worth watching after the movie. You can listen to commentary of them if you want to know why they were cut. I thought one line that should have been added at the end was when Rod said “no more white bitches” or something along those lines. Another alternate take, and the funniest one was when Rod said “I bet she voted for Trump.”

Get Out is an entertaining thriller, although it’s something much more than that. It handles race really well and it will make white people think, “have I said something like that before?” Of course, I hope you don’t kidnap black men and hypnotize. This is one of the better thrillers I’ve seen in awhile and I’d definitely watch it again.

Features

Alternate Ending with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Unveiling the Horror of Get Out

Q&A Discussion with Writer/Director Jordan Peele and the Cast

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Audio

English Dolby Digital 5.1

English DTS-HD MA 5.1

Video

Widescreen 2.40:1 Color

Bottom Line: Excellent thriller with a few laughs

Running Time: 104 mins

Rating: R

